Rainbow at sunset in Canakkale - Son Dakika

03.12.2021 11:28
In Canakkale, a rainbow appeared, covering the city in the form of a half-moon, during the rain in the evening. At sunset, the sky was painted red.With the light rain that started during the evening sunset in Canakkale, a half-moon rainbow covered the city.

In Canakkale, a rainbow appeared, covering the city in the form of a half-moon, during the rain in the evening. At sunset, the sky was painted red.

With the light rain that started during the evening sunset in Canakkale, a half-moon rainbow covered the city. The rainbow appearing above the clouds and the redness that emerged with the sunset created a spectacular view. Those walking along the promenade watched the beauty of the rainbow on one side and the sunset on the other.

Advertisement