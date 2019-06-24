Real Madrid 5-4 Chelsea: Highlights
1 saat önce
The Santiago Bernabéu enjoyed 9 goals in the tenth edition of the Corazón Classic Match 2019, which under the theme Heartbeat with Soul raised funds that will go to socio-sport projects of attention to diversity for groups at risk of exclusion from the Real Madrid Foundation.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 01:06
The Santiago Bernabéu enjoyed 9 goals in the tenth edition of the Corazón Classic Match 2019, which under the theme Heartbeat with Soul raised funds that will go to socio-sport projects of attention to diversity for groups at risk of exclusion from the Real Madrid
Foundation.
Mesut Mestan Bursaspor'un yeni başkanı oldu!
Lokomotiv Moskova'dan Martin Linnes'e dev teklif
Altınordu'nun gözü Cengiz Ünder'de!
Göztepe, Eren Derdiyok transferinde önemli mesafe kat etti!