Real Madrid announces Rodrygo Goes signing

20 dakika önce

The Brazilian striker, Rodrygo Goes, was announced as Real Madrid's new signing. Los Blancos' new player will be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu on June18th.

The Brazilian striker, Rodrygo Goes, was announced as Real Madrid's new signing. Los Blancos' new player will be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu on June18th.
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 03:06 
real madrid
