Real Madrid announces Rodrygo Goes signing
20 dakika önce
The Brazilian striker, Rodrygo Goes, was announced as Real Madrid's new signing. Los Blancos' new player will be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu on June18th.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 03:06
The Brazilian striker, Rodrygo Goes, was announced as Real Madrid
's new signing. Los Blancos' new player will be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu on June18th.
Fenerbahçeli eski futbolcu Sergio Neves İslamiyeti seçti
Real Madrid, Rodrygo Goes'i transfer ettiğini resmen açıkladı
Lecce'nin Burak Yılmaz ısrarı sürüyor
Beşiktaş'ı şoke eden Cenk yanıtı: Fatih Terim ile yeniden çıkış yapabilir