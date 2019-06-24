Real Madrid Legends Never Lose Their Touch
The Santiago Bernabéu enjoyed nine goals in the 10th edition of the Fiesta Corazón Classic Match 2019. Fernando Morientes and Raúl both scored twice, and their goals definitely brought back some memories to the Real Madrid fans.
