Real Madrid Legends Never Lose Their Touch

Son Dakika Spor Haber

18 dakika önce

The Santiago Bernabéu enjoyed nine goals in the 10th edition of the Fiesta Corazón Classic Match 2019. Fernando Morientes and Raúl both scored twice, and their goals definitely brought back some memories to the Real Madrid fans.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 07:06 
Real Madrid, Spor
