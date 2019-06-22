Real Madrid Legends Vs Chelsea Legends Preview
The date and kick-off time of the 2019 Corazón Classic Match has now been confirmed. The Real Madrid and Chelsea legends will do battle at the
Santiago Bernabéu on 23 June at 7pm CET. This match will provide fans with the opportunity to see former Madridistas Raúl, Roberto Carlos, Baptista, Butragueño, McManaman, and Arbeloa take to the pitch again, as well as former Chelsea players Essien, Carvalho (both of whom also turned out for the Whites), Shevchenko and Leboeuf.
22.06.2019
