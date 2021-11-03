Redstart spotted while feeding in Mardin - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
03.11.2021 15:23
Redstart (Phoenicurus phoenicurus), a timid and hiding bird species that migrate to Africa to spend the winter in September-October, was spotted while feeding in Mardin, Turkey.

Redstart (Phoenicurus phoenicurus), a timid and hiding bird species that migrate to Africa to spend the winter in September-October, was spotted while feeding in Mardin, Turkey.

Known as a timid and hiding bird species Redstart, which breeds almost in every region of Turkey in summer and migrates to Africa to spend the winter in September-October, was spotted feeding on insects in Mardin. Feeding mainly on insects, larvae, flies, and spiders, Redstart nest in walls, crevices, and trees.


