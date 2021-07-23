Rejected by mother, baboon cub 'Nisan' became the mascot of the nature park - Son Dakika

As rejected by its mother the female baboon cub, named 'Nisan'(April) has been brought up in the veterinary clinic after it was born in Tarsus Nature Park. In time, 'Nisan' has become the center of attention there.

Baboon cub 'Nisan' was taken to the cage after it had been first put in an incubator and bottle-fed at the Nature Park Veterinary Clinic because 'Nisan' had been rejected by its mother after the birth in the Tarsus Nature Park, which is under Agricultural and Veterinary Services Department of Mersin Metropolitan Municipality. The female baboon cub, which is frequently taken out under the supervision of the clinical staff who puts an effort to adapt the cub to natural life. The cub 'Nisan', attracts attention with its playful behavior.

'NISAN HAS BECOME OUR MASCOT"

Stating that the cub was born on 4th April and is in good health, one of the Nature Park Veterinary Health Technician Umit Gungor said that "We named the baboon cub 'Nisan' (April) with our friends. The cub was rejected by its mother. We did the checkups right after birth and we decided to feed 'Nisan' in an incubator. I am already overwhelmed with sadness because I don't even know how to let go of the cub. But, We will gradually try to adapt the cub to the cage where its mother and father are. There is no health problem. The cub is very playful. We are so used to it that I can say the cub has become our mascot."

