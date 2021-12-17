Rescue operation for 6 dogs that fell into a stream in Istanbul - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
17.12.2021 12:34
6 dogs fell into Kurbaglidere stream in Atasehir in Istanbul. The dogs were rescued by the firefighters. While 4 dogs fled the scene, 2 of them were handed over to the veterinarians.The incident took place around 15.30 on 3004 Street at Atasehir's Mustafa Kemal Neighborhood.

The incident took place around 15.30 on 3004 Street at Atasehir's Mustafa Kemal Neighborhood. 6 dogs fell into the Kurbaglidere stream for an unknown reason. The dogs took shelter in the canal in order not to get caught in the current. Noticing the dogs, citizens reported the situation to the fire department and the city municipality. Arriving at the scene upon notification, fire department teams rescued the dogs. While 4 of the dogs fled the scene, the other 2 caught by municipality teams and were taken to the shelter by the veterinarian teams.

