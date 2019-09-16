Son Dakika Haberleri: Retail sales volume fell by 1.2 pct. in july annually
Retail sales volume fell by 1.2 pct. in july annually

12 dakika önce

Retail sales volume fell by 3.7 percent in July compared to the same month of the previous year and fell by 1.5 percent on a monthly basis.According to Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) data, while the calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices fell by 3.

Retail sales volume fell by 3.7 percent in July compared to the same month of the previous year and fell by 1.5 percent on a monthly basis.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) data, while the calendar adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices fell by 3.7 percent in July on an annual basis, during the same period food, drinks and tobacco sales fell by 1.0 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales fell by 4.5 percent and automotive fuel sales fell by 5.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume fell by 1.5 percent in July. During the same month, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales fell by 2.8 percent and automotive fuel sales fell by 0.3 percent, while the food, drinks and tobacco sales remained stable.

According to TurkStat;

Calendar adjusted retail turnover with current prices rose by 13.2 percent in July 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year. During the same period, food, drinks and tobacco sales, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales and automotive fuel sales rose by 18 percent, 13.7 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, seasonal and calendar adjusted retail turnover with current prices rose by 0.8 percent in July and during the same period, food, drinks and tobacco sales rose by 1.8 percent and automotive fuel sales rose by 2.8 percent, while non-food (except automotive fuel) sales fell by 0.5 percent. (Graph and Table)

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 16.09.2019 11:44
