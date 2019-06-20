RODRYGO GOES PRESENTED AS REAL MADRID'S NEW PLAYER AT THE BERNABÉU
1 saat önce
Rodrygo Goes was unveiled as a new Real Madrid player in the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu. The 18-year-old forward arrives at the club after enjoying a stellar rise in Brazilian football.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 11:06
