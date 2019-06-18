Rodrygo: 'Playing for Real Madrid is every kid's dream'
Rodrygo Goes was unveiled as a new Real Madrid player in the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu. The 18-year-old forward arrives at the club after enjoying a stellar rise in Brazilian football. President Florentino Pérez said: “We will continue to work hard to bring talented players into our squad who dream of hitting the heights in this shirt; special talents who will help us deal with the new age of incredible competition."
