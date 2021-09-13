Runs 14 kilometers a day with his cane and bell despite his visual impairment - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
13.09.2021 14:34
Erkan Pehlivanoglu, who fell on a hard surface and lost 92 percent of his sight when he was 7 months old, is now 43 and has been running with his cane and bell every day for 3 months to lose the weight he gained during the pandemic period.

Erkan Pehlivanoglu, who fell on a hard surface and lost 92 percent of his sight when he was 7 months old, is now 43 and has been running with his cane and bell every day for 3 months to lose the weight he gained during the pandemic period. Pehlivanoglu lost the weight he gained and dropped from 89 to 67 kilograms. "I tour this beach 3 times every night. Jogging an average of 14 kilometers, I lost 22 kilograms. I don't like to know no bounds. It is necessary to always be hopeful and accept life as it is. there is no need to dwell on the things we cannot change." said Pehlivanoglu, jogging along the Caddebostan seaside despite the crowd.

Erkan Pehlivanoglu fell on a hard surface when he was 7 months old and lost his sight. He is now 43 and works as a civil servant in the tax office. Pehlivanoglu, who weighed 89 kilograms in June, started running every evening on Caddebostan seaside with a cane and a bell in hand. He did not stop running even on the hottest days of summer and lost 22 kilos. Pehlivanoglu wears a horn on his wrist so that the citizens notice him on the beach. Thanks to the horn he wears, he avoids hitting the citizens and runs while maintaining his rhythm. He made a call to visually impaired people like himself, "I tour this beach 3 times every night. I run an average of 14 kilometers" Pehlivanoglu said.

"I DON'T LIKE TO KNOW NO BOUNDS"

"When the pandemic was over, I left home 89 kilos. I've lost 22 kilos since June. It was a dream for me, but it's a pleasure to have dreams and goals. I like to push the limits. The important thing is what a person can do despite the odds. As I said, I don't like to know no bounds. It is necessary to always be hopeful and accept life as it is, there is no need to dwell on the things we cannot change," Pehlivanoglu said.


