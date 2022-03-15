Russian billionaire Abramovich's private jet leaves Istanbul - Son Dakika

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's Gulfstream G650ER type private jet with LX-RAY tail registration, which landed in Istanbul in the evening hours, took off from Istanbul Airport to go to Moscow at 01.48. It is unknown whether Abramovich is among the passengers of the private jet that stayed in Istanbul for about 7 and a half hours.

Taking off from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport, the private jet of billionaire Roman Abramovich landed at Istanbul Airport at 18.11 after about a 2-hour flight. Parked on the apron, the jet took off again, this time to go from Istanbul to Moscow after staying in Istanbul for about 7 hours and 37 minutes. It is unknown whether Abramovich has been on the plane.

ON THE MOSCOW-TEL AVIV-ISTANBUL LINE

On the other hand, having taken off from Russia's capital Moscow, Abramovich's jet landed in Tel Aviv yesterday evening. Abramovich was allegedly last seen at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport today. Also according to the "Flight radar" application, which provides instant information about air traffic, Abramovich's private jet went to Moscow from Istanbul on March 12.

