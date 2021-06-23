Üye Girişi
Russian navy fires warning shots at British warship in the Black Sea: Defence Ministry says - Son Dakika

Russian navy fires warning shots at British warship in the Black Sea: Defence Ministry says

23.06.2021 16:09

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a warning fire was opened on the British Royal Navy ship HMS Defender, which entered Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a warning fire was opened on the British Royal Navy ship HMS Defender, which entered Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea.

According to the reports in Zvezda TV, a state-owned Russian television network operated by the Ministry of Defence of Russia, at around 11: 52 am local time, the British warship HMS Defender arrived in the Black Sea, near the Crimea annexed by Russia. In a statement made by the Defence of Ministry of Russia, it was reported that the British warship was warned because it entered "Russian territorial waters", but there was no response to these warnings, and the warship in the Black Sea Fleet fired warning fire at 12: 06 and 12: 08 local time. The ministry also announced that at 12: 19 local time, the Su-24M type attack aircraft dropped 4 OFAB-250 type bombs for "warning" purposes near the HMS Defender.

UK DENIES RUSSIANS FIRED WARNING SHOTS AT WARSHIP

Ministry of Defence Press Office of UK denies Russians fired warning shots at Royal Navy warship. 'No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law. We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity. No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path' Ministry of Defence Press Office told in a statement announced on social media account.

FOOTAGE (ARCHIVE - 14.06.2021)

--------------

-British warship HMS Defender passing through Bosphorus

Russian navy fires warning shots at British warship in the Black Sea: Defence Ministry says
Russian navy fires warning shots at British warship in the Black Sea: Defence Ministry says
Russian navy fires warning shots at British warship in the Black Sea: Defence Ministry says
Russian navy fires warning shots at British warship in the Black Sea: Defence Ministry says

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Russian navy fires warning shots at British warship in the Black Sea: Defence Ministry says - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Yılmaz Özdil ile tartışmıştı! Uğur Dündar'dan ilk paylaşım: Kendimi ne zaman toparlarım bilemiyorum 17:52 Yılmaz Özdil ile tartışmıştı! Uğur Dündar'dan ilk paylaşım: Kendimi ne zaman toparlarım bilemiyorum Samsun'un tek kadın ağır vasıta direksiyon öğretmenini gören hayrete düşüyor 17:45 Samsun'un tek kadın ağır vasıta direksiyon öğretmenini gören hayrete düşüyor Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'ın istediği Bolasie, Rizespor'la anlaştı 17:43 Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'ın istediği Bolasie, Rizespor'la anlaştı
Vatandaş artık altın kaplama metal ziynet eşyalarını tercih ediyor: 10 bin liralık bilezik 100 lira 17:29 Vatandaş artık altın kaplama metal ziynet eşyalarını tercih ediyor: 10 bin liralık bilezik 100 lira Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim, futbolda tek yetkili oldu 17:16 Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim, futbolda tek yetkili oldu Mansur Yavaş, 16:55 Mansur Yavaş, "Lezzet Ankara" projesine tepki gösteren Yemek Sepeti CEO'suna cevap verdi: Doğru yolda olduğumuz görülüyor
134 kişiye yükseldi! Yasakların kalkacağı 1 Temmuz öncesi Delta varyantı atak yaptı 16:16 134 kişiye yükseldi! Yasakların kalkacağı 1 Temmuz öncesi Delta varyantı atak yaptı İstanbul'dan ayrılmayan Belhanda, sarı-kırmızılılara mesaj verdi: Galatasaray'dan haber bekliyorum 15:35 İstanbul'dan ayrılmayan Belhanda, sarı-kırmızılılara mesaj verdi: Galatasaray'dan haber bekliyorum

Son Dakika Haberleri
18:03 Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın kamu spotunda para karşılığı rol aldığı ileri sürülen Cem Yılmaz'dan jet hızında tepki
17:52 Yılmaz Özdil ile tartışmıştı! Uğur Dündar'dan ilk paylaşım: Kendimi ne zaman toparlarım bilemiyorum
17:42 Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'ın istediği Bolasie, Rizespor'la anlaştı
17:30 KPSS sorularını dağıtan firari FETÖ'cünün Ankara'da yakalandığı ortaya çıktı
17:21 Altının kilogramı 494 bin 500 liraya düştü
17:15 Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim, futbolda tek yetkili oldu
17:05 Son Dakika! Bakan Akar'dan Afganistan açıklaması: Şu anda asker göndermemiz söz konusu değil
17:04 "Açık havada maske takmayı saçma buluyorum" dedi, gözaltına alındı
16:54 Mansur Yavaş, "Lezzet Ankara" projesine tepki gösteren Yemek Sepeti CEO'suna cevap verdi: Doğru yolda olduğumuz görülüyor
16:33 Bakanlık, 81 ile YKS genelgesi gönderdi! Sınava girecek adaylar ve refakatçileri sokağa çıkma kısıtlamasından muaf olacak
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın kamu spotunda para karşılığı rol aldığı ileri sürülen Cem Yılmaz'dan jet hızında tepki Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın kamu spotunda para karşılığı rol aldığı ileri sürülen Cem Yılmaz'dan jet hızında tepki         
18:04
Yaşadığı sitenin güvenlikleri, stajyer doktora saldırdı: Seni yaşatmayacağız Yaşadığı sitenin güvenlikleri, stajyer doktora saldırdı: Seni yaşatmayacağız         
17:51
Tecavüzlerin patladığı kampta genç kızlara düzenli olarak hamilelik testi yapıyorlar Tecavüzlerin patladığı kampta genç kızlara düzenli olarak hamilelik testi yapıyorlar         
17:44
KPSS sorularını dağıtan firari FETÖ'cünün Ankara'da yakalandığı ortaya çıktı KPSS sorularını dağıtan firari FETÖ'cünün Ankara'da yakalandığı ortaya çıktı         
17:30
Kümese giren dev yılan köşeye sıkışınca, itfaiye erinin yüzüne doğru saldırdı! Panik anları Kümese giren dev yılan köşeye sıkışınca, itfaiye erinin yüzüne doğru saldırdı! Panik anları         
17:17
Son Dakika! Bakan Akar'dan Afganistan açıklaması: Şu anda asker göndermemiz söz konusu değil Son Dakika! Bakan Akar'dan Afganistan açıklaması: Şu anda asker göndermemiz söz konusu değil         
17:05
Kuzeninin kuması olmayı kabul etmedi, canından oldu Kuzeninin kuması olmayı kabul etmedi, canından oldu         
16:19
Kamunun üç katılım bankası birleşme hazırlığı yapıyor Kamunun üç katılım bankası birleşme hazırlığı yapıyor         
16:03
Gözyaşları içinde Müge Anlı'ya sarıldı! Anne babasının katillerini arayan adam canlı yayında kriz geçirdi Gözyaşları içinde Müge Anlı'ya sarıldı! Anne babasının katillerini arayan adam canlı yayında kriz geçirdi         
15:21
Fenerbahçe ile imzaladı! Serdar Dursun'un İstanbul'a Beşiktaş için geldiği ortaya çıktı Fenerbahçe ile imzaladı! Serdar Dursun'un İstanbul'a Beşiktaş için geldiği ortaya çıktı         
14:55
İlk soruda elendi! Dakikalarca aldığı eğitimi anlatan yarışmacı büyük hayal kırıklığı yarattı İlk soruda elendi! Dakikalarca aldığı eğitimi anlatan yarışmacı büyük hayal kırıklığı yarattı         
14:07
Rusya'da korkunç olay! Canavar ayı, 16 yaşındaki çocuğu parçalara ayırarak yedi Rusya'da korkunç olay! Canavar ayı, 16 yaşındaki çocuğu parçalara ayırarak yedi         
12:35
Dünya uyuşturucu satıcılarının vahşetini konuşuyor! İnsanları öldürüp, çıplak bir şekilde köprüye asıyorlar Dünya uyuşturucu satıcılarının vahşetini konuşuyor! İnsanları öldürüp, çıplak bir şekilde köprüye asıyorlar         
12:30
Kadir Şeker'in kurtardığı, Ayşe Dırla, uyuşturucuyla yakalandığı sevgilisiyle cezaevinde evlendi Kadir Şeker'in kurtardığı, Ayşe Dırla, uyuşturucuyla yakalandığı sevgilisiyle cezaevinde evlendi         
11:23
Fatih Altaylı'dan Cemile Taşdemir'e ağır sözler: Yaratık, şerefsizlik yapma Fatih Altaylı'dan Cemile Taşdemir'e ağır sözler: Yaratık, şerefsizlik yapma         
11:11
Onur Air'in uçakları icraya verildi, ikinci bir talimata kadar uçuşlar durduruldu Onur Air'in uçakları icraya verildi, ikinci bir talimata kadar uçuşlar durduruldu         
10:49
Seda Sayan tecavüzle suçlamıştı, Mehmet Ali Erbil yeni bir açıklama yaptı: Bizi tahrik ettiler Seda Sayan tecavüzle suçlamıştı, Mehmet Ali Erbil yeni bir açıklama yaptı: Bizi tahrik ettiler         
10:32
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 23.06.2021 18:09:39. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Russian navy fires warning shots at British warship in the Black Sea: Defence Ministry says - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement