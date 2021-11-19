Üye Girişi
Russian tourist drowned in the sea in Antalya - Son Dakika

Russian tourist drowned in the sea in Antalya

19.11.2021 16:47
Russian tourist drowned in the sea in Antalya

Russian citizen Aydar Akupo (24), who was on vacation in the Gaziapasa district of Antalya, drowned in the sea while swimming.The incident took place around 11: 00 in the Kizilin location of Selinus Beach. Aydar Akupo, who came to Gazipasa from Russia for holiday, went to the sea with his friends.

Russian citizen Aydar Akupo (24), who was on vacation in the Gaziapasa district of Antalya, drowned in the sea while swimming.

The incident took place around 11: 00 in the Kizilin location of Selinus Beach. Aydar Akupo, who came to Gazipasa from Russia for holiday, went to the sea with his friends. After a while, his friends started to swim towards the shore and noticed that Aydar Akupo remained motionless on the sea surface 100 meters away. Those who heard the request for help of tourists swimming in the wavy sea informed the police. Upon notification, the police, Alanya Coast Guard Command, and medical teams were dispatched to the region. Akupo, who was taken to the boat also with the help of fishermen, was brought to Gazipasa Port. Medical teams determined that Akupo died. After the investigation by the Public Prosecutor, Aydar Akupo's lifeless body was taken to the morgue of Gazipasa State Hospital.


Russian tourist drowned in the sea in Antalya

Antalya, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Russian tourist drowned in the sea in Antalya - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

6 muhalefet partisi ekonomi konusunda harekete geçti 16:38 6 muhalefet partisi ekonomi konusunda harekete geçti Son Dakika: Dolar yükseldikçe fiyat artıyor! Benzin, motorin ve oto gaza büyük zam 16:35 Son Dakika: Dolar yükseldikçe fiyat artıyor! Benzin, motorin ve oto gaza büyük zam Çiftçilere yönelik 107,5 milyon liralık destek ödemesi hesaplara yatmaya başladı 16:14 Çiftçilere yönelik 107,5 milyon liralık destek ödemesi hesaplara yatmaya başladı
İslam Memiş kendisini eleştirenlere sert çıktı: Boş konuşuyorsunuz, muhatabım değilsiniz 15:47 İslam Memiş kendisini eleştirenlere sert çıktı: Boş konuşuyorsunuz, muhatabım değilsiniz Türkiye İşçi Partisi ve Sol Parti'den üçüncü ittifak iddialarına HDP'den yalanlama geldi 15:36 Türkiye İşçi Partisi ve Sol Parti'den üçüncü ittifak iddialarına HDP'den yalanlama geldi İrem Derici'yi isyan ettiren ses: Gece 2'de ciyak ciyak durmak bilmediler 14:07 İrem Derici'yi isyan ettiren ses: Gece 2'de ciyak ciyak durmak bilmediler
Son dakika! DİSK 2022 asgari ücret talebini 5.200 TL olarak açıkladı 13:26 Son dakika! DİSK 2022 asgari ücret talebini 5.200 TL olarak açıkladı Son Dakika: Mersin'de kayıp olarak aranan 3 yaşındaki Yörük kızı Müslüme'nin cansız bedeni bulundu 12:33 Son Dakika: Mersin'de kayıp olarak aranan 3 yaşındaki Yörük kızı Müslüme'nin cansız bedeni bulundu

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:38 Hazine ve Maliye Bakan Yardımcısı'ndan asgari ücret ve faiz açıklaması!
16:38 6 muhalefet partisi ekonomi konusunda harekete geçti
16:36 Son Dakika! Erzurum'daki 5.1 büyüklüğündeki depremden sonra karayolunda heyelan yaşandı, yollar kapatıldı
16:29 Son Dakika! Dolar ne kadar? Euro ne kadar? Altın kaç TL?
16:25 O Ses Türkiye final mi yapıyor? Acun Ilıcalı açıkladı
16:23 Seren Serengil Ali Koç'a seslendi: Mesut Özil'in fikrini al
16:18 Dilenci, binlerce liralık telefonuyla kameralara yakalandı
16:14 Çiftçilere yönelik 107,5 milyon liralık destek ödemesi hesaplara yatmaya başladı
16:01 Son Dakika! Erzurum'da 5,1 büyüklüğünde deprem
15:56 Başbakan yardımcısını tacizle suçlayan sporcudan haber alınamıyor
Hazine ve Maliye Bakan Yardımcısı'ndan asgari ücret ve faiz açıklaması! Hazine ve Maliye Bakan Yardımcısı'ndan asgari ücret ve faiz açıklaması!         
16:39
Son Dakika! Erzurum'daki 5.1 büyüklüğündeki depremden sonra karayolunda heyelan yaşandı, yollar kapatıldı Son Dakika! Erzurum'daki 5.1 büyüklüğündeki depremden sonra karayolunda heyelan yaşandı, yollar kapatıldı         
16:37
Son Dakika! Dolar ne kadar? Euro ne kadar? Altın kaç TL? Son Dakika! Dolar ne kadar? Euro ne kadar? Altın kaç TL?         
16:30
Son Dakika! Erzurum'da 5,1 büyüklüğünde deprem Son Dakika! Erzurum'da 5,1 büyüklüğünde deprem         
16:01
Günlerdir aranan Yörük kızı Müslüme'nin cansız bedeninin bulunduğu yer görüntülendi Günlerdir aranan Yörük kızı Müslüme'nin cansız bedeninin bulunduğu yer görüntülendi         
15:42
Kaprisiyle bıktıran Larin'in yerini Onyekuru alıyor Kaprisiyle bıktıran Larin'in yerini Onyekuru alıyor         
14:36
İlk korona hastası bulundu! Wuhan'daki canlı hayvan pazarında çalışan bir kadın İlk korona hastası bulundu! Wuhan'daki canlı hayvan pazarında çalışan bir kadın         
13:37
Nike, Roblox oyunu ile Metaverse dünyasına giriş yapıyor! Adı da ''Nikeland'' Nike, Roblox oyunu ile Metaverse dünyasına giriş yapıyor! Adı da ''Nikeland''         
12:48
ABD, Uygur Türkleri için harekete geçiyor ABD, Uygur Türkleri için harekete geçiyor         
12:19
Eşiyle tartışan kadın, öfkesini otomobilinden çıkardı Eşiyle tartışan kadın, öfkesini otomobilinden çıkardı         
12:02
Mal varlığını eşinin üzerine yapan yıldız futbolcu Ndoro, her şeyini kaybetti Mal varlığını eşinin üzerine yapan yıldız futbolcu Ndoro, her şeyini kaybetti         
11:30
Twitch'te en çok aboneye sahip olan kadın yayıncının aylık abone geliri dudak uçuklattı Twitch'te en çok aboneye sahip olan kadın yayıncının aylık abone geliri dudak uçuklattı         
11:02
Dünya starı Eden Hazard devre arası Süper Lig'de Dünya starı Eden Hazard devre arası Süper Lig'de         
09:59
"Türk Dünyası" haritası pozu şimdi de Yunanistan'ı rahatsız etti "Türk Dünyası" haritası pozu şimdi de Yunanistan'ı rahatsız etti         
09:57
Aynı otomobil 1 sene içinde 6 kişiye mezar oldu Aynı otomobil 1 sene içinde 6 kişiye mezar oldu         
08:58
Camdaki Kız'da dikkat çeken sahne! Nalan, babasını Cana ile yakaladı Camdaki Kız'da dikkat çeken sahne! Nalan, babasını Cana ile yakaladı         
08:55
JP Morgan'dan çarpıcı Türkiye açıklaması: Merkez Bankası yeni bir faiz indirimine daha gidecek JP Morgan'dan çarpıcı Türkiye açıklaması: Merkez Bankası yeni bir faiz indirimine daha gidecek         
08:53
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.11.2021 16:53:12. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Russian tourist drowned in the sea in Antalya - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement