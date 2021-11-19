Russian tourist drowned in the sea in Antalya - Son Dakika

Russian citizen Aydar Akupo (24), who was on vacation in the Gaziapasa district of Antalya, drowned in the sea while swimming.

The incident took place around 11: 00 in the Kizilin location of Selinus Beach. Aydar Akupo, who came to Gazipasa from Russia for holiday, went to the sea with his friends. After a while, his friends started to swim towards the shore and noticed that Aydar Akupo remained motionless on the sea surface 100 meters away. Those who heard the request for help of tourists swimming in the wavy sea informed the police. Upon notification, the police, Alanya Coast Guard Command, and medical teams were dispatched to the region. Akupo, who was taken to the boat also with the help of fishermen, was brought to Gazipasa Port. Medical teams determined that Akupo died. After the investigation by the Public Prosecutor, Aydar Akupo's lifeless body was taken to the morgue of Gazipasa State Hospital.