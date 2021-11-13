Russian tourist stuck with parachute hanging on the roof in Antalya - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
13.11.2021 14:59
Russian national Anna Levitova (26), who made a solo flight with the paraglider from the 800-meter-high Yassi Hill peak in the Alanya district of Antalya, hung on the roof of a building while landing.

Russian tourist Anna Levitova, who was on vacation in Alanya, took off from Yassi Hill while paragliding around 12: 00. Levitova, who made a solo flight, lost control of the parachute due to the wind as she descended for landing. Those who saw Levitova, whose parachute was hanging on the roof bars of a building in the Fatih Street of Kizlarpinari Neighbourhood, called 112 for help. Upon the notice, Alanya Fire Department teams of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality and an ambulance were dispatched to the area. Firefighters rescued Levitova from where she was hanging on by using a fire ladder. The Russian tourist, who was given first aid at the scene, was taken to a private hospital. It was stated that Levitova is in good health, only having a fracture in her right ankle.

