Üye Girişi
Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles - Son Dakika

Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles

27.12.2021 12:03
Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles

The warship named Orsk belongs to the Russian Navy passed through the Dardanelles and sailed towards the Sea of Marmara.Leaving from the Aegean Sea, the 113-meter-long warship Orsk, from the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, reached the Dardanelles at around 10: 45.

The warship named Orsk belongs to the Russian Navy passed through the Dardanelles and sailed towards the Sea of Marmara.

Leaving from the Aegean Sea, the 113-meter-long warship Orsk, from the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, reached the Dardanelles at around 10: 45. The warship, which passed the Dardanelles, sailed towards the Sea of Marmara. The warship was escorted by a Turkish Coast Guard boat.

(PHOTOS)


Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles
Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles
Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles
YORUMLAR
500

Marmara, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles - Son Dakika


Cani koca, 3 çocuğunun evde olduğu sırada eşini tabancayla vurup, intihara kalkıştı Cani koca, 3 çocuğunun evde olduğu sırada eşini tabancayla vurup, intihara kalkıştı         
11:57
Son Dakika: Oğuzhan Koç ve Demet Özdemir ayrıldı mı? Son Dakika: Oğuzhan Koç ve Demet Özdemir ayrıldı mı?         
11:49
Nedir bu çocukların çektiği! Tokatçı öğretmenden sonra şimdi de dayakçı okul müdürü gündemde Nedir bu çocukların çektiği! Tokatçı öğretmenden sonra şimdi de dayakçı okul müdürü gündemde         
11:27
Rıdvan Dilmen'den gündem olacak Ali Koç sözleri: En büyük hatayı Aykut Kocaman'da yaptı Rıdvan Dilmen'den gündem olacak Ali Koç sözleri: En büyük hatayı Aykut Kocaman'da yaptı         
10:58
Zabıta amirinin market yetkilisine söylediği sözler denetime damga vurdu Zabıta amirinin market yetkilisine söylediği sözler denetime damga vurdu         
10:53
Eşi evi terk edince pompalı tüfekle kendini rehin aldı! İkna çalışmaları saatler sürdü Eşi evi terk edince pompalı tüfekle kendini rehin aldı! İkna çalışmaları saatler sürdü         
10:41
Öğrencisini döven öğretmen hakkında bir iddia daha: Öğrencilere ayaklarını koklatıyordu Öğrencisini döven öğretmen hakkında bir iddia daha: Öğrencilere ayaklarını koklatıyordu         
10:38
MetroPOLL 'den yılın son anketi yayınlandı! İmamoğlu ve Yavaş öne çıktı MetroPOLL 'den yılın son anketi yayınlandı! İmamoğlu ve Yavaş öne çıktı         
09:56
Camdaki Kız'ın yeni bölümünün 2. fragmanı yayınlandı! Nalan, kocasıyla yasak aşkının videosunu izliyor Camdaki Kız'ın yeni bölümünün 2. fragmanı yayınlandı! Nalan, kocasıyla yasak aşkının videosunu izliyor         
09:28
Vatandaşa üstü kapalı destek: Gaz faturasının yüzde 80'ini, elektriğin yüzde 50'sini devlet ödüyor Vatandaşa üstü kapalı destek: Gaz faturasının yüzde 80'ini, elektriğin yüzde 50'sini devlet ödüyor         
09:18
Seray Sever ikiz bebek haberini doğruladı! Tebrik mesajları yağıyor Seray Sever ikiz bebek haberini doğruladı! Tebrik mesajları yağıyor         
08:58
4 hafta önce yaşanmıştı! TÜİK Başkanı, Kılıçdaroğlu'na neden randevu vermediğini bugün açıkladı! 4 hafta önce yaşanmıştı! TÜİK Başkanı, Kılıçdaroğlu'na neden randevu vermediğini bugün açıkladı!         
08:17
Oyuncu Bahar Şahin, ikinci kez koronavirüse yakalandı Oyuncu Bahar Şahin, ikinci kez koronavirüse yakalandı         
08:02
Japon elektronik parça üreticisi Kaga, üretiminin önemli bir bölümünü Türkiye'ye taşıyacak Japon elektronik parça üreticisi Kaga, üretiminin önemli bir bölümünü Türkiye'ye taşıyacak         
08:00
Futbolda eşine az rastlanır olay! Ankara derbisinde kart gören kişilerin görevi herkesi hayrete düşürdü Futbolda eşine az rastlanır olay! Ankara derbisinde kart gören kişilerin görevi herkesi hayrete düşürdü         
07:58
Ayşegül öğretmenin acı sonu: Tedavi görmesi için ikna etmek istediği kardeşi tarafından öldürüldü Ayşegül öğretmenin acı sonu: Tedavi görmesi için ikna etmek istediği kardeşi tarafından öldürüldü         
07:57

Son Dakika Haberleri
11:52 Gıda fiyatlarında rekor artış! Yoksulluk sınırı 13.072 liraya yükseldi
11:49 Son Dakika: Oğuzhan Koç ve Demet Özdemir ayrıldı mı?
11:46 Merkez Bankası günlük kur rakamını açıkladı
11:44 Merkez Bankası "Kur Korumalı TL Mevduat" sistemine ilişkin yeni kur seviyelerini açıkladı
11:42 4 aylık hamile olan Seray Sever, bebeklerinin cinsiyetini ve ismini canlı yayında açıkladı
11:41 Saadet Partisi Lideri Karamollaoğlu: HDP terörle arasına mesafe koyuyor
11:41 Dolardaki düşüş sonrası Migros da fiyatlarda indirime gitti
11:35 Son dakika! İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu CHP Genel Merkezi'nde basın açıklaması yapacak
11:30 Sağlık Bakanı Koca, vaka haritasını paylaştı! İşte yoğunluğun en çok arttığı 9 ilimiz
11:25 Türkiye ve Ermenistan arasında normalleşme adımı! İstanbul-Erivan uçuşları başlıyor
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 27.12.2021 12:09:21. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement