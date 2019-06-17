Sam Clucas' First Stoke City Goal
1 saat önce
Injury restricted Sam Clucas' early involvement following his transfer from Swansea City, but once he returned to playing he was quick to find the back of the net. On his full debut against Derby County at the bet365 Stadium, the midfielder slid the ball under Rams 'keeper Scott Carson to edge the Potters ahead.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06
Injury restricted Sam Clucas' early involvement following his transfer from Swansea City
, but once he returned to playing he was quick to find the back of the net. On his full debut against Derby County at the bet365 Stadium, the midfielder slid the ball under Rams 'keeper Scott Carson
to edge the Potters ahead.
Galatasaray'ın istediği Skov, futbol hayatını Türkiye'de sürdüreceği iddialarını yalanladı
Trabzonspor, Fıratcan Üzüm'ü kadrosuna kattı!
Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim
Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı!