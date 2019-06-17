Son Dakika Haberleri: Sam Clucas' First Stoke City Goal
Sam Clucas' First Stoke City Goal

Injury restricted Sam Clucas' early involvement following his transfer from Swansea City, but once he returned to playing he was quick to find the back of the net. On his full debut against Derby County at the bet365 Stadium, the midfielder slid the ball under Rams 'keeper Scott Carson to edge the Potters ahead.

