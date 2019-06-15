Santi Cazorla's Best Moments Of 2019-20
36 dakika önce
Since signing for Villarreal CF in 2018, Santi Cazorla has picked up four goals and ten assists. Take a look back at his best moments of the past season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 15.06.2019 03:06
Since signing for Villarreal
CF in 2018, Santi Cazorla
has picked up four goals and ten assists. Take a look back at his best moments of the past season.
Son dakika! Fenerbahçe, Murat Sağlam transferini açıkladı
Ali Koç ve Aziz Yıldırım genel kurulda ilk kez bir araya gelecek
Milli futbolcu İrfan Kahveci kız arkadaşı ile Çeşme'de görüntülendi
Burak Yılmaz'ı transfer edemeyen Lecce, Ertuğrul Ersoy ile anlaştı