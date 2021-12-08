Scary moments on the highway in Istanbul - Son Dakika

A prison midibus overturned on the TEM Highway at Bagcilar point of Mahmutbey Viaduct in Istanbul, yesterday. As a result of the accident, 6 people were slightly injured.

The accident took place around 17.00 on the TEM Highway at Bagcilar point of Mahmutbey Viaduct in Istanbul, yesterday. Returning from Edirne to Metris Prison, midibus that belongs to the gendarmerie crashed. Half of the midibus, which crashed into the barriers and overturned, remained on the barriers. 6 of the 7 people on the midibus, which was facing the danger of falling from the viaduct at meters high, were slightly injured. The accident caused a traffic jam on the highway. Midibus was rescued after about 1 hour of work. Traffic flow returned to normal after the work ended.

