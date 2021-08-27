Üye Girişi
Schools will be starting to formal education - Son Dakika

Schools will be starting to formal education

27.08.2021 11:34
Schools will be starting to formal education, System.String[]

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on his social media account that the rate of second-dose vaccines in the whole country is 58.23 % and saying that schools will be starting formal education.Minster Koca explained that the rate of the second-dose vaccine among teachers is 72.57 %.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on his social media account that the rate of second-dose vaccines in the whole country is 58.23 % and saying that schools will be starting formal education.

Minster Koca explained that the rate of the second-dose vaccine among teachers is 72.57 %.Inviting all teachers who were not vaccinated before the opening of schools to receive a double dose of vaccination, Koca said that teachers will set an example for the whole society as being vaccinated.

(PHOTOS)


Schools will be starting to formal education
Schools will be starting to formal education

Fahrettin Koca, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Schools will be starting to formal education - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

KKTC Milletvekili Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu Kapalı Maraş'ın açılması konusunda konuştu: Maraş gibi önemli bir bölgeyi sonunda kararlılıkla açtık 12:07 KKTC Milletvekili Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu Kapalı Maraş'ın açılması konusunda konuştu: Maraş gibi önemli bir bölgeyi sonunda kararlılıkla açtık Önce boğup, sonra 15 yerinden bıçaklamıştı! Annesini öldüren gencin ilk sözleri ''Hatırlamıyorum'' oldu 11:57 Önce boğup, sonra 15 yerinden bıçaklamıştı! Annesini öldüren gencin ilk sözleri ''Hatırlamıyorum'' oldu Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı, Taliban'ın teklifini açıkladı: Kabil Havalimanı'nın işletmesini yapmamızı istiyorlar 11:43 Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı, Taliban'ın teklifini açıkladı: Kabil Havalimanı'nın işletmesini yapmamızı istiyorlar
Türkiye'nin ilk bölgesel havalimanı satışa çıktı 11:29 Türkiye'nin ilk bölgesel havalimanı satışa çıktı Belçika ekibi Royal Antwerp'in Teknik Direktörü Brian Priske, basın toplantısına çıplak çıktı 11:21 Belçika ekibi Royal Antwerp'in Teknik Direktörü Brian Priske, basın toplantısına çıplak çıktı Eşiyle fotoğraf paylaşan Pınar Altuğ'a kayınvalidesinden yorum: Ben de ben de 11:07 Eşiyle fotoğraf paylaşan Pınar Altuğ'a kayınvalidesinden yorum: Ben de ben de
Gündüz kuşağı programında bir garip olay! ''Dayım'' diye tanıttığı adamla, kocasını aldatmış 10:49 Gündüz kuşağı programında bir garip olay! ''Dayım'' diye tanıttığı adamla, kocasını aldatmış Fotoğraf çekimi kanlı bitti! Model Jessica Leidolph, girdiği leopar kafesinde saldırıya uğradı 10:20 Fotoğraf çekimi kanlı bitti! Model Jessica Leidolph, girdiği leopar kafesinde saldırıya uğradı

Son Dakika Haberleri
12:08 Cumhuriyet tarihinin en büyük tarihi eser kaçakçılığı operasyonu! Çete lideri öğretmenin kasasından servet çıktı
11:59 Son Dakika: Bugün yükselişle güne başlayan altının gram fiyatı 484,5 liradan işlem görüyor
11:57 Önce boğup, sonra 15 yerinden bıçaklamıştı! Annesini öldüren gencin ilk sözleri ''Hatırlamıyorum'' oldu
11:50 Antrenmana geldi, kovulduğunu öğrendi! Takımı Avrupa Ligi'nden elenen Sumudica, tesislere giremedi
11:42 Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı, Taliban'ın teklifini açıkladı: Kabil Havalimanı'nın işletmesini yapmamızı istiyorlar
11:28 Türkiye'nin ilk bölgesel havalimanı satışa çıktı
11:20 Belçika ekibi Royal Antwerp'in Teknik Direktörü Brian Priske, basın toplantısına çıplak çıktı
11:14 525 yıldır aynı yerde duran tabut, ziyaretçi akınına uğruyor
11:10 Tokyo Olimpiyatları'nda Paralimpik'teki ilk madalyamızı ülkemize Recep Çiftçi getirdi
11:06 Eşiyle fotoğraf paylaşan Pınar Altuğ'a kayınvalidesinden yorum: Ben de ben de
Cumhuriyet tarihinin en büyük tarihi eser kaçakçılığı operasyonu! Çete lideri öğretmenin kasasından servet çıktı Cumhuriyet tarihinin en büyük tarihi eser kaçakçılığı operasyonu! Çete lideri öğretmenin kasasından servet çıktı         
12:09
Son Dakika: Bugün yükselişle güne başlayan altının gram fiyatı 484,5 liradan işlem görüyor Son Dakika: Bugün yükselişle güne başlayan altının gram fiyatı 484,5 liradan işlem görüyor         
11:59
Antrenmana geldi, kovulduğunu öğrendi! Takımı Avrupa Ligi'nden elenen Sumudica, tesislere giremedi Antrenmana geldi, kovulduğunu öğrendi! Takımı Avrupa Ligi'nden elenen Sumudica, tesislere giremedi         
11:51
Başında kaskı olmayan çocukların tehlikeli yolculuğu Başında kaskı olmayan çocukların tehlikeli yolculuğu         
11:36
2'si kadın 3 kişinin hırsızlık anı kameralara yansıdı 2'si kadın 3 kişinin hırsızlık anı kameralara yansıdı         
11:26
525 yıldır aynı yerde duran tabut, ziyaretçi akınına uğruyor 525 yıldır aynı yerde duran tabut, ziyaretçi akınına uğruyor         
11:15
Eski sevgilisinin yeni sevgilisini öldürdü Eski sevgilisinin yeni sevgilisini öldürdü         
10:56
Dortmund'un kaptanı Reus, C Grubu hakkında konuştu: Grupta şu an için büyük takım yok Dortmund'un kaptanı Reus, C Grubu hakkında konuştu: Grupta şu an için büyük takım yok         
10:43
Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid ile anlaştı Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid ile anlaştı         
10:19
Biden, ABD'NİN tahliye edeceği isimlerin listesini Taliban'a verdi Biden, ABD'NİN tahliye edeceği isimlerin listesini Taliban'a verdi         
09:51
Son Dakika: Kabil'de havalimanı yakınlarındaki bombalı saldırıda 90 kişi hayatını kaybetti Son Dakika: Kabil'de havalimanı yakınlarındaki bombalı saldırıda 90 kişi hayatını kaybetti         
09:21
Fatih Terim, Randers maçında Barış Alper performansına övgüler yağdırdı Fatih Terim, Randers maçında Barış Alper performansına övgüler yağdırdı         
09:16
Alişan, kaybettiği kardeşi Selçuk Tektaş'ın kızları ile alışverişe çıktı Alişan, kaybettiği kardeşi Selçuk Tektaş'ın kızları ile alışverişe çıktı         
08:50
Hatırını sorduğu vatandaştan Kılıçdaroğlu'na tepki çeken yanıt! Resmen yanından kovdu Hatırını sorduğu vatandaştan Kılıçdaroğlu'na tepki çeken yanıt! Resmen yanından kovdu         
19:33
Hindistan'da toplu tecavüz! 23 yaşındaki öğrencinin yaşadıkları ülkede infial yarattı Hindistan'da toplu tecavüz! 23 yaşındaki öğrencinin yaşadıkları ülkede infial yarattı         
18:30
Damadın arkadaşlarından Damadın arkadaşlarından "Son pişmanlık neye yarar" şarkılı gönderme         
16:04
Parkta TikTok videosu çeken Pakistanlı kadın, yüzlerce erkeğin cinsel saldırısına maruz kaldı Parkta TikTok videosu çeken Pakistanlı kadın, yüzlerce erkeğin cinsel saldırısına maruz kaldı         
15:24
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 27.08.2021 12:14:36. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Schools will be starting to formal education - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement