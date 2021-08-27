Schools will be starting to formal education - Son Dakika

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on his social media account that the rate of second-dose vaccines in the whole country is 58.23 % and saying that schools will be starting formal education.

Minster Koca explained that the rate of the second-dose vaccine among teachers is 72.57 %.Inviting all teachers who were not vaccinated before the opening of schools to receive a double dose of vaccination, Koca said that teachers will set an example for the whole society as being vaccinated.

