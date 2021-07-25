Üye Girişi
Scottish actor Mike Mitchell died in Turkey on vacation - Son Dakika

Scottish actor Mike Mitchell died in Turkey on vacation

25.07.2021 13:50
Scottish actor Mike Mitchell died in Turkey on vacation, System.String[]

Scottish actor Mike Mitchell (65), who was on vacation in Fethiye, Mugla, died while taking a shower in the marina. It is believed that Mitchell has died of a heart attack.

Scottish actor Mike Mitchell (65), who was on vacation in Fethiye, Mugla, died while taking a shower in the marina. It is believed that Mitchell has died of a heart attack.

Burak Ardahan, the marina's business manager, checked the cabin when he noticed that actor Mike Mitchell hadn't gotten out of the shower for a long time. When Ardahan found Mitchell on the ground, he informed the medical teams. Paramedics arrived and determined that Mike Mitchell was dead.

THE CAUSE OF DEATH WILL BE DETERMINED AFTER THE AUTOPSY

Mitchell's body was taken to the morgue of Mugla Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy procedures. Police launched an investigation into the incident. Mitchell's exact cause of death will be clarified after the autopsy.

(PHOTOS)


Scottish actor Mike Mitchell died in Turkey on vacation
Scottish actor Mike Mitchell died in Turkey on vacation
Scottish actor Mike Mitchell died in Turkey on vacation

Fethiye, Ardahan, Marina, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Scottish actor Mike Mitchell died in Turkey on vacation - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Yeni transfer Cicaldau turp gibi çıktı! Efsane futbolcu Hagi'ye de bir mesaj yolladı 14:49 Yeni transfer Cicaldau turp gibi çıktı! Efsane futbolcu Hagi'ye de bir mesaj yolladı Çocukların çığlığı yürek parçaladı! Anne ve babalarından şiddet gören çocuklar, kilit altında tutulup, işkence edilmiş 14:02 Çocukların çığlığı yürek parçaladı! Anne ve babalarından şiddet gören çocuklar, kilit altında tutulup, işkence edilmiş Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi'den daha iyi! İşte fark yaratan 5 özellik 13:59 Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi'den daha iyi! İşte fark yaratan 5 özellik
Son Dakika: Atatürk Orman Çiftliği'nde korkutan yangın! 1 kişi kundaklama iddiasıyla gözaltına alındı 13:53 Son Dakika: Atatürk Orman Çiftliği'nde korkutan yangın! 1 kişi kundaklama iddiasıyla gözaltına alındı Bir anda yere yığıldı! İmam, öğle namazını kıldırdıktan sonra vefat etti 13:28 Bir anda yere yığıldı! İmam, öğle namazını kıldırdıktan sonra vefat etti Geleceğin yıldızı olarak gösterilen Zirkee, Balotelli olmaya karar verdi 12:07 Geleceğin yıldızı olarak gösterilen Zirkee, Balotelli olmaya karar verdi
Usta oyuncu Menderes Samancılar'ın ayakkabı boyacılığı yaptığı yıllardan çektirdiği fotoğraf ortaya çıktı 11:25 Usta oyuncu Menderes Samancılar'ın ayakkabı boyacılığı yaptığı yıllardan çektirdiği fotoğraf ortaya çıktı İç İşleri Bakanlığı, Sedat Peker'in oğlu Celalhan Peker'in pasaportunu iptal etti 11:13 İç İşleri Bakanlığı, Sedat Peker'in oğlu Celalhan Peker'in pasaportunu iptal etti

Son Dakika Haberleri
14:50 Merkez Hakem Kurulu karıştı! Tahkim'in itirazını reddettiği hakemler isyan etti
14:49 Yeni transfer Cicaldau turp gibi çıktı! Efsane futbolcu Hagi'ye de bir mesaj yolladı
14:46 Mesut Özil hastalandı! Yıldız futbolcu antrenmana çıkamadı
13:59 Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi'den daha iyi! İşte fark yaratan 5 özellik
13:57 17 yıl sonra Ben Affleck ile öpüşme pozunu paylaşan Jennifer Lopez beğeni topladı
13:55 Kendisinden önce namı geldi! Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Aanholt, bahis bağımlısı çıktı
13:53 Son Dakika: Atatürk Orman Çiftliği'nde korkutan yangın! 1 kişi kundaklama iddiasıyla gözaltına alındı
13:51 Eriksen'in durumu iyi! 1 ay önce sahada kalp krizi geçiren yıldız futbolcu, ailesiyle gezintiye çıktı
13:49 13 yıl önceyi hatırlattı! Koronavirüsün vurduğu esnaf dirilmek için aynı yardımı bekliyor
13:46 Erdoğan, Olimpiyat şampiyonu Çin'i parkeden silen Filenin Sultanları'nı tebrik etti
Merkez Hakem Kurulu karıştı! Tahkim'in itirazını reddettiği hakemler isyan etti Merkez Hakem Kurulu karıştı! Tahkim'in itirazını reddettiği hakemler isyan etti         
14:51
Mesut Özil hastalandı! Yıldız futbolcu antrenmana çıkamadı Mesut Özil hastalandı! Yıldız futbolcu antrenmana çıkamadı         
14:47
Behzat Uygur, İzzet Yıldızhan'dan borç istediği uyarlama videosuyla kırdı geçirdi Behzat Uygur, İzzet Yıldızhan'dan borç istediği uyarlama videosuyla kırdı geçirdi         
14:00
Kendisinden önce namı geldi! Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Aanholt, bahis bağımlısı çıktı Kendisinden önce namı geldi! Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Aanholt, bahis bağımlısı çıktı         
13:56
13 yıl önceyi hatırlattı! Koronavirüsün vurduğu esnaf dirilmek için aynı yardımı bekliyor 13 yıl önceyi hatırlattı! Koronavirüsün vurduğu esnaf dirilmek için aynı yardımı bekliyor         
13:50
Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan: Vakaları düşürmenin tek yolu devletin kısıtlama uygulaması ve halkın maske, mesafe önlemlerine uyması Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan: Vakaları düşürmenin tek yolu devletin kısıtlama uygulaması ve halkın maske, mesafe önlemlerine uyması         
13:27
Şehrin ortasında güpegündüz fuhuş rezaleti! Yanlarındaki küçük çocuğa aldırmadan, bir araçtan inip diğerine bindiler Şehrin ortasında güpegündüz fuhuş rezaleti! Yanlarındaki küçük çocuğa aldırmadan, bir araçtan inip diğerine bindiler         
11:51
Maske takmayan kadın, ''Yaz cezamı'' diyerek polislere direndi! Şimdi, bin 50 lira ceza ödeyecek Maske takmayan kadın, ''Yaz cezamı'' diyerek polislere direndi! Şimdi, bin 50 lira ceza ödeyecek         
11:15
İzmir'de korkunç kaza! Otomobilin metro inşaatına düşmesi sonucu 1 kişi öldü, 1 kişi yaralandı İzmir'de korkunç kaza! Otomobilin metro inşaatına düşmesi sonucu 1 kişi öldü, 1 kişi yaralandı         
11:05
İstanbul sahilinde 35-40 yabancı uyruklu kişinin kavgasını polis korkusu bile sonlandıramadı İstanbul sahilinde 35-40 yabancı uyruklu kişinin kavgasını polis korkusu bile sonlandıramadı         
11:01
Hindistan'da kara mantar hızla yayılıyor! Hastalığı geçiren adam: En kötüsü korona sanmıştım Hindistan'da kara mantar hızla yayılıyor! Hastalığı geçiren adam: En kötüsü korona sanmıştım         
10:39
Şükran Oval kesenin ağzını açtı! Giydiği mayonun fiyatı 6 bin TL Şükran Oval kesenin ağzını açtı! Giydiği mayonun fiyatı 6 bin TL         
10:20
Arkadaşının evine havalandırma boşluğundan girmek isteyen genç, sıkıştığı yerde öldü Arkadaşının evine havalandırma boşluğundan girmek isteyen genç, sıkıştığı yerde öldü         
00:04
Sokak röportajında gaziye söylenen sözler sosyal medyada tepki topladı Sokak röportajında gaziye söylenen sözler sosyal medyada tepki topladı         
21:53
Günde birkaç defa mastürbasyon yapan adam, felç geçirip hastanelik oldu Günde birkaç defa mastürbasyon yapan adam, felç geçirip hastanelik oldu         
19:30
Selin Ciğerci, ortalığı salladı! Konserde Bülent Ersoy'a kalça dansı yaptı Selin Ciğerci, ortalığı salladı! Konserde Bülent Ersoy'a kalça dansı yaptı         
19:07
Bülent Serttaş'ın klibini erotik bulan YouTube yayından kaldırdı Bülent Serttaş'ın klibini erotik bulan YouTube yayından kaldırdı         
11:22
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 25.07.2021 14:58:37. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Scottish actor Mike Mitchell died in Turkey on vacation - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement