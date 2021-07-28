Seagull stuck in the ventilation gap is rescued 6 days later - Son Dakika

A seagull that has been stuck in the ventilation gap of an apartment in Avcilar, Istanbul is rescued by the fire department crews after 6 days.

Fire department crews took action upon notice that a seagull has been stuck in the ventilation gap of an apartment in Gumuspala Neighborhood. Upon notice of Ertan Sahinler, who lives on the 4th floor of the building, the fire crews that arrived at the building saved the seagull which had a leg injury. Crews took the seagull to transfer it to the vet for treatment.

(PHOTOS)