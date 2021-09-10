Senol Gunes's term in Turkish National Football Team has ended - Son Dakika

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced that they parted ways as a result of a mutual agreement with Senol Gunes, Manager of the National Football Team.

"After the meetings with our National Team Manager Senol Gunes, it was mutually decided to part ways. We would like to thank our esteemed manager Senol Gunes, who brought great success to our country, for his work during his term and his contributions to Turkish football. For the future, we wish good health and success in his life" said TFF in the statement.