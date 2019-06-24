Son Dakika Haberleri: Sergio Agüero's Best Moments 2018/19
Sergio Agüero's Best Moments 2018/19

Check out Sergio Agüero's best moments for Manchester City in the 2018-19 season. The Argentine striker scored 21 Premier League goals as City went on to win the domestic treble.

Check out Sergio Agüero's best moments for Manchester City in the 2018-19 season. The Argentine striker scored 21 Premier League goals as City went on to win the domestic treble.
Sergio Agüero's Best Moments 2018/19
