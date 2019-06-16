Sergio García Leaves Espanyol
59 dakika önce
Sergio Garcia has left Espanyol after his contract expired at the end of the 2018-19 LaLiga season. The veteran made 231 appearances for the club scoring 49 goals and picking up 42 assists.
Sergio Garcia
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 16.06.2019 07:06
has left Espanyol after his contract expired at the end of the 2018-19 LaLiga season. The veteran made 231 appearances for the club scoring 49 goals and picking up 42 assists.
Fenerbahçe'nin efsane ismi Ogün Altıparmak'ın oğlu Fenerbahçe'den ihraç edildi
Fenerbahçe Kongresi'nde "Her şey çok güzel olacak" sesleri
Fenerbahçe'de Ali Koç yönetimi ibra edildi
Fenerbahçe Kongre Üyesi Mehmet Güler'den Ali Koç'a rica: Bizi Fatih Terim'in hegemonyasından kurtarın