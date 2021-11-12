Sharks were spotted 3 meters off the shore in Mugla - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
12.11.2021 12:10
6 sharks were spotted off the shore of Sarigeme Beach in the Ortaca district of Mugla. The fact that the sharks came very close to the shore excited those who saw them.

6 sharks were spotted off the shore of Sarigeme Beach in the Ortaca district of Mugla. The fact that the sharks came very close to the shore excited those who saw them.

Sharks occasionally approached the shore up to 3 meters away at the world-famous Sarigerme Beach 17 kilometers away from Ortaca downtown. Servet Simsek, who went on an outing in the coastal area, captured the sharks with his mobile phone camera. Simsek said, "We were seeing tope sharks and sandbar sharks in the clear distance from the beach. However, this is the first time we've seen it so close to the shore. I am in great amazement."

Kaynak: DHA

