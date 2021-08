On the seventh day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Aysegul Pehlivanlar won the silver medal in P2 women's 10m Air Pistol .

National athlete Aysegul Pehlivanlar came second with 234.5 points in the final and became the owner of the silver medal. Another Turkish athlete competing in the final, 43-year-old Aysel Ozgan, came in 8th.

