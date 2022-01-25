Snowy night in Istanbul: Cars stranded on the roads - Son Dakika

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the roads due to the heavy snowfall in Istanbul. Vehicles stranded on the roads in Esenyurt and Bagcilar provinces were viewed from the air.

Due to the heavy snowfall vehicles were stranded on the roads at many points in Istanbul. Two of those points were D-100 Highway at Haramidere Ramp in Esenyurt province and TEM Highway at ISTOC location in Bagcilar province. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at those two points since the evening hours. Some drivers left their stranded vehicles there. Those vehicles were viewed from the air.

