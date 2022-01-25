Due to the heavy snowfall vehicles were stranded on the roads at many points in Istanbul. Two of those points were D-100 Highway at Haramidere Ramp in Esenyurt province and TEM Highway at ISTOC location in Bagcilar province. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at those two points since the evening hours. Some drivers left their stranded vehicles there. Those vehicles were viewed from the air.
(PHOTOS)FOOTAGE ---------------------
-Vehicles stranded on the roads
Kaynak: DHA
Son Dakika › Güncel › Snowy night in Istanbul: Cars stranded on the roads - Son Dakika