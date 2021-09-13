Special design for the 107-year-old Obelisk which was used as a parking lot - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
13.09.2021 14:22
The special design has been started for the 107-year-old Obelisk Monument in Bakirkoy district of Istanbul City. It has been built in the name of First Corps Commander Mehmet Ali Pasha.

The special design has been started for the 107-year-old Obelisk Monument in Bakirkoy district of Istanbul City. It has been built in the name of First Corps Commander Mehmet Ali Pasha. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) officials, stated to DHA that nameplate and lighting design will be done around the monument and which were used as a parking lot. Officials added the Monument will not be parking lot any longer.

The Obelisk Monument, located on the road on Incirli Street, was damaged due to its location on a route with heavy traffic. IBB, which has carried out conservation works on the Obelisk Monument in the past months, stated that a lighting and information sign will be placed in the coming days.


Kaynak: DHA

