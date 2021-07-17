Üye Girişi
Spokesperson Kalin, spoke by phone with National Security Advisor Sullivan - Son Dakika

Spokesperson Kalin, spoke by phone with National Security Advisor Sullivan

17.07.2021 11:14
Spokesperson Kalin, spoke by phone with National Security Advisor Sullivan, System.String[]

Spokesperson of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Ambassador Ibrahim Kalin spoke by phone with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.During the phone call yesterday, the course of bilateral relations was discussed.

Spokesperson of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Ambassador Ibrahim Kalin spoke by phone with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

During the phone call yesterday, the course of bilateral relations was discussed. Additionally, regional developments especially in Afghanistan, in Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Cyprus were evaluated. Following the positive meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden at the margin of the NATO Summit, it was agreed to continue constructive and strategic cooperation. It was stated that Turkey is determined to continue its efforts in cooperation with the international community to ensure peace and stability in regional and global issues.


Spokesperson Kalin, spoke by phone with National Security Advisor Sullivan

Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Spokesperson Kalin, spoke by phone with National Security Advisor Sullivan - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Olaylı aşkın başrolü konuştu! Mohammed Alsaloussi'nin açıklamaları magazin gündemini salladı 12:30 Olaylı aşkın başrolü konuştu! Mohammed Alsaloussi'nin açıklamaları magazin gündemini salladı Genç kızı istismar edemeyince başını taşla ezmişti! Acılı baba ilk kez konuştu 12:20 Genç kızı istismar edemeyince başını taşla ezmişti! Acılı baba ilk kez konuştu Eski eşi Emine Ün'ün kız kardeşiyle görüntülenen Atilla Karataş: Yanlış anlaşılma olmasın 12:10 Eski eşi Emine Ün'ün kız kardeşiyle görüntülenen Atilla Karataş: Yanlış anlaşılma olmasın
Görüntüler felaketin boyutunu gözler önüne serdi, Rize'de dehşet anları saniye saniye kameralarda! 11:32 Görüntüler felaketin boyutunu gözler önüne serdi, Rize'de dehşet anları saniye saniye kameralarda! Bayramda hissedilen sıcaklık 40 dereceyi geçecek! Meteoroloji Uzmanı, 11:00 Bayramda hissedilen sıcaklık 40 dereceyi geçecek! Meteoroloji Uzmanı, "Güneşe çıkmayın" uyarısı yaptı Türkiye gündemine oturan Büyükşen cinayeti çözüldü! Katil, çiftin çocukları değilmiş 08:49 Türkiye gündemine oturan Büyükşen cinayeti çözüldü! Katil, çiftin çocukları değilmiş
Yeni evli çift sokak ortasında tekme tokat birbirine girdi! Kavganın altından düğün masrafları çıktı 00:43 Yeni evli çift sokak ortasında tekme tokat birbirine girdi! Kavganın altından düğün masrafları çıktı 49 yaşındaki Zinedine Zidane, futbol turnuvasında gösterdiği performansla kendine hayran bıraktı 00:16 49 yaşındaki Zinedine Zidane, futbol turnuvasında gösterdiği performansla kendine hayran bıraktı

Son Dakika Haberleri
12:36 Nihal Olçok'un "Lokasyon at ben gelirim" çağrısına Sedat Peker'den yanıt gecikmedi: Şeref duyarım
12:29 Olaylı aşkın başrolü konuştu! Mohammed Alsaloussi'nin açıklamaları magazin gündemini salladı
12:24 Anket sonuçları çıktı, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan talimat gecikmedi: Kanal İstanbul'u halka çok iyi anlatın
12:19 Genç kızı istismar edemeyince başını taşla ezmişti! Acılı baba ilk kez konuştu
12:11 Tekme tokatlar havada uçuştu, vatandaşlar güçlükle ayırdı! Görülmedik kız kavgasını kameralar kaydetti
11:53 Ciğerlerimiz 2 gündür yanıyordu! Pakdemirli'nin "Yangın kontrol altında" açıklaması yüreklere su serpti
11:44 Büyükşen cinayetin sırları çözüldü! Osman Büyükşen'den "Kardeşlerim masumdur" paylaşımı geldi
11:32 Görüntüler felaketin boyutunu gözler önüne serdi, Rize'de dehşet anları saniye saniye kameralarda!
11:19 'Ağrı'nın gözdesi' kurban pazarının da gözdesi oldu! 1 ton 200 kiloluk tosun rekor fiyata alıcı buldu
11:10 Açık arttırmaya çıktı! Tek salkımı 100 bin TL'ye satıldı
Nihal Olçok'un Nihal Olçok'un "Lokasyon at ben gelirim" çağrısına Sedat Peker'den yanıt gecikmedi: Şeref duyarım         
12:36
Anket sonuçları çıktı, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan talimat gecikmedi: Kanal İstanbul'u halka çok iyi anlatın Anket sonuçları çıktı, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan talimat gecikmedi: Kanal İstanbul'u halka çok iyi anlatın         
12:24
Yeni eşi kendisinden 31 yaş küçük! Sürpriz evliliğin perde arkasında uçan sincap var Yeni eşi kendisinden 31 yaş küçük! Sürpriz evliliğin perde arkasında uçan sincap var         
12:10
Büyükşen cinayetin sırları çözüldü! Osman Büyükşen'den Büyükşen cinayetin sırları çözüldü! Osman Büyükşen'den "Kardeşlerim masumdur" paylaşımı geldi         
11:45
'Ağrı'nın gözdesi' kurban pazarının da gözdesi oldu! 1 ton 200 kiloluk tosun rekor fiyata alıcı buldu 'Ağrı'nın gözdesi' kurban pazarının da gözdesi oldu! 1 ton 200 kiloluk tosun rekor fiyata alıcı buldu         
11:20
Aşılamanın düşük olduğu Güneydoğu için uyarı: Bayramdan sonra vakalar pik yapacak Aşılamanın düşük olduğu Güneydoğu için uyarı: Bayramdan sonra vakalar pik yapacak         
10:33
Bir garip olay! İşe gitmek için yanına gittiği aracının içerisinde tanımadığı kişiyi uyurken buldu Bir garip olay! İşe gitmek için yanına gittiği aracının içerisinde tanımadığı kişiyi uyurken buldu         
08:14
Belediye başkanının alkol alırken söylediği sözler tepki çekti: AK Partili bir başkanınız olsa şimdi camideydiniz Belediye başkanının alkol alırken söylediği sözler tepki çekti: AK Partili bir başkanınız olsa şimdi camideydiniz         
00:35
Boğaziçi Üniversitesi'nde akademisyen Can Candan'ın görevine son verildi Boğaziçi Üniversitesi'nde akademisyen Can Candan'ın görevine son verildi         
00:14
16 yaşındaki hamile karısını öldüren 17 yaşındaki kocanın bahanesi kan dondurdu: Komşuya tencere verdi 16 yaşındaki hamile karısını öldüren 17 yaşındaki kocanın bahanesi kan dondurdu: Komşuya tencere verdi         
19:32
Özel harekat polisi kocasını öldüren kadının ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Boşanma tartışması yaşadık, beni darbetti Özel harekat polisi kocasını öldüren kadının ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Boşanma tartışması yaşadık, beni darbetti         
19:16
Balayına giderken kaybettiği eşinin cenazesine sedyeyle katıldı Balayına giderken kaybettiği eşinin cenazesine sedyeyle katıldı         
18:35
Bikinili fotoğrafına gelen yorumlara sinirlenen Serel Yereli'den çarpıcı tecavüz çıkışı Bikinili fotoğrafına gelen yorumlara sinirlenen Serel Yereli'den çarpıcı tecavüz çıkışı         
18:10
Eşi tarafından kendi silahıyla öldürülen özel harekat polisinin balkondan düşme anı kamerada Eşi tarafından kendi silahıyla öldürülen özel harekat polisinin balkondan düşme anı kamerada         
17:39
Ahu Tuğba, kızı Anjelik'in lüks otomobilini tamircilere tepki göstererek çöpe attı Ahu Tuğba, kızı Anjelik'in lüks otomobilini tamircilere tepki göstererek çöpe attı         
17:25
Aile dramında yeni gelişme! Açlıktan baygın bulunan 4 çocuğun annesi konuştu: Babam için gittim, pişmanım Aile dramında yeni gelişme! Açlıktan baygın bulunan 4 çocuğun annesi konuştu: Babam için gittim, pişmanım         
16:08
Adana Demirspor, David Luiz'le anlaşma sağladı Adana Demirspor, David Luiz'le anlaşma sağladı         
15:56
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.07.2021 12:55:36. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Spokesperson Kalin, spoke by phone with National Security Advisor Sullivan - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement