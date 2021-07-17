Spokesperson Kalin, spoke by phone with National Security Advisor Sullivan - Son Dakika

Spokesperson of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Ambassador Ibrahim Kalin spoke by phone with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

During the phone call yesterday, the course of bilateral relations was discussed. Additionally, regional developments especially in Afghanistan, in Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Cyprus were evaluated. Following the positive meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden at the margin of the NATO Summit, it was agreed to continue constructive and strategic cooperation. It was stated that Turkey is determined to continue its efforts in cooperation with the international community to ensure peace and stability in regional and global issues.