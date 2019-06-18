SPURS BEST SAVES OF THE 2018-19 SEASON
1 saat önce
Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga both produced some stunning saves for Spurs during the 2018-19 season. Here are the best stops from the Spurs keepers.
Hugo Lloris
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 07:06
and Paulo Gazzaniga both produced some stunning saves for Spurs during the 2018-19 season. Here are the best stops from the Spurs keepers.
Ricardo Quaresma, Beşiktaş'ı takipten çıkardı!
Fatih Terim'in avukatı Rezan Epözdemir'den Ali Koç'a tazminat cevabı!
Trabzonspor, Yusuf Sarı'yı KAP'A bildirdi!
Gençlerbirliği'nin yeni hocası Mustafa Kaplan oldu!