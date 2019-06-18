St Johnstone 2018-19 Season Review
Despite poor early season form St Johnstone improved on last seasons finish by finishing in seventh. Relive the best moments from the 2018-19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06
