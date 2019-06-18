St Mirren 2018-19 Season Review
55 dakika önce
St Mirren held their nerve to guarantee their place in the Scottish Premiership in the 2019-20 season after defeating Dundee in a penalty shootout. St Mirren finished the season on 32 points in 11th place.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06
St Mirren held their nerve to guarantee their place in the Scottish Premiership in the 2019-20 season after defeating Dundee in a penalty shootout. St Mirren finished the season on 32 points in 11th place.
İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden
Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi!
Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin
Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe