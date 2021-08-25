Üye Girişi
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon - Son Dakika

Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon

25.08.2021 12:21
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon, System.String[]

A statue of Nigerian player Anthony Nwakaeme, who won fan's affection with his successful performance in Trabzonspor, was built in the city.

A statue of Nigerian player Anthony Nwakaeme, who won fan's affection with his successful performance in Trabzonspor, was built in the city.

He has played in 114 matches with Trabzonspor since the 2018-19 season; Nigerian football player Anthony Nwakaeme, who has 36 goals and 24 assists, continues to win fan's affection in the city. The statue of Nwakaeme, who is Trabzonspor's successful offensive player, was built at the entrance of the gas station located in Ortahisar district in Trabzon. Mustafa Bulut, a businessman from Trabzon, fund the cost of the statue.

"WE FEEL PROUD WHEN WE SEE THE STATUE"

"Nwakaeme has a special place in our hearts. Seeing his statue here makes us all proud. Fenerbahce fans also built a statue of Alex de Souza, the former football player of Fenerbahce. We are excited to see Nwakaeme's statue here, and we are so happy. He contributed to the team every season, but we expect him to contribute more this season with the players around him, and we think he will. He already made us very happy with the goal he scored in the last match. I wish him continued success. His success is the success of Trabzonspor" Fatih Bozkurt, a fan of Trabzonspor said.

(PHOTOS)


Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon
Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon

Spor Federasyonu, Trabzonspor, Trabzon, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Demet Özdemir dans videosu ile beğeni topladı 13:37 Demet Özdemir dans videosu ile beğeni topladı Başarılı oyuncu Alina Boz, aynı zamanda yetenekli bir sörfçü çıktı! Konuk olduğu programda tüm hünerlerini sergiledi 13:04 Başarılı oyuncu Alina Boz, aynı zamanda yetenekli bir sörfçü çıktı! Konuk olduğu programda tüm hünerlerini sergiledi Türkiye'de bulunan en pahalı Tofaş satıldı! Alıcısı 180 bin lira bedel ödedi 12:31 Türkiye'de bulunan en pahalı Tofaş satıldı! Alıcısı 180 bin lira bedel ödedi
Eski dostlar, Alişan ve Mahsun Kırmızıgül arasındaki gerginlik sona erdi 12:20 Eski dostlar, Alişan ve Mahsun Kırmızıgül arasındaki gerginlik sona erdi Cami bombalamak için keşif raporu hazırlamakla suçlanan Tuğgeneral, terörle mücadele Daire Başkanlığı görevine getirildi 12:12 Cami bombalamak için keşif raporu hazırlamakla suçlanan Tuğgeneral, terörle mücadele Daire Başkanlığı görevine getirildi Canlı yayında yaptığı 11:47 Canlı yayında yaptığı "Kürt" çıkışıyla konuşulan Didem Arslan'ın aslen nereli olduğu merak ediliyor
İstanbul'da korkutan görüntü! Trafikte direksiyona geçen çocuk saniye saniye kamerada 11:25 İstanbul'da korkutan görüntü! Trafikte direksiyona geçen çocuk saniye saniye kamerada Eski Genel Kurmay Başkanı Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, ülkeden ayrılmak için sıra beklerken görüldü 11:03 Eski Genel Kurmay Başkanı Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, ülkeden ayrılmak için sıra beklerken görüldü

Son Dakika Haberleri
13:40 Finans kuruluş Citigroup, Bitcoin için alım satım yapmaya hazırlanıyor
13:37 Demet Özdemir dans videosu ile beğeni topladı
13:04 Başarılı oyuncu Alina Boz, aynı zamanda yetenekli bir sörfçü çıktı! Konuk olduğu programda tüm hünerlerini sergiledi
12:27 Kürtçe konuşan kadını yayından almasıyla gündem olan Didem Arslan, akıllara Müge Anlı'yı getirdi
12:12 Cami bombalamak için keşif raporu hazırlamakla suçlanan Tuğgeneral, terörle mücadele Daire Başkanlığı görevine getirildi
11:47 Canlı yayında yaptığı "Kürt" çıkışıyla konuşulan Didem Arslan'ın aslen nereli olduğu merak ediliyor
11:15 Hande Erçel, paylaştığı bikinili pozlarla büyüledi! 20 dakikada yarım milyon beğeni aldı
11:08 Bugün gram altının fiyatı 483 liradan işlem görüyor
11:05 Bu karar afet bölgeleri için! Antalya'daki yangın ile Kastamonu ve Sinop'taki sel alanları kamulaştırılıyor
11:03 Eski Genel Kurmay Başkanı Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, ülkeden ayrılmak için sıra beklerken görüldü
Finans kuruluş Citigroup, Bitcoin için alım satım yapmaya hazırlanıyor Finans kuruluş Citigroup, Bitcoin için alım satım yapmaya hazırlanıyor         
13:41
Siyasi Büro Sözcüsü Muhammed Naim Vardak: Türkiye'den ülkemize yardım etmelerini istiyoruz Siyasi Büro Sözcüsü Muhammed Naim Vardak: Türkiye'den ülkemize yardım etmelerini istiyoruz         
13:30
Alaçatı'da bıçaklanarak öldürülen Alpay Kalyon'un cinayet zanlısı olay anını anlattı: Küfretti, dayanamayıp içeriden bıçak aldım Alaçatı'da bıçaklanarak öldürülen Alpay Kalyon'un cinayet zanlısı olay anını anlattı: Küfretti, dayanamayıp içeriden bıçak aldım         
12:55
Kürtçe konuşan kadını yayından almasıyla gündem olan Didem Arslan, akıllara Müge Anlı'yı getirdi Kürtçe konuşan kadını yayından almasıyla gündem olan Didem Arslan, akıllara Müge Anlı'yı getirdi         
12:27
Bu bölgede üretilemez denilmişti! Mehmet amca, hobi olarak diktiği fıstıkları ABD'ye ihraç ediyor Bu bölgede üretilemez denilmişti! Mehmet amca, hobi olarak diktiği fıstıkları ABD'ye ihraç ediyor         
12:14
Elazığ'dan dünyaya ihraç ediliyor! Alacakaya ilçesinden çıkarılan vişne mermeri 60 farklı ülkede kullanılıyor Elazığ'dan dünyaya ihraç ediliyor! Alacakaya ilçesinden çıkarılan vişne mermeri 60 farklı ülkede kullanılıyor         
11:49
Yıllar önce Yıllar önce "UFO gören güvenlikçi" diye haber olan adam, annesini ve kız kardeşini bıçaklayarak öldürüp intihar süsü vermiş         
11:42
Hande Erçel, paylaştığı bikinili pozlarla büyüledi! 20 dakikada yarım milyon beğeni aldı Hande Erçel, paylaştığı bikinili pozlarla büyüledi! 20 dakikada yarım milyon beğeni aldı         
11:15
Taliban sözcüsünden kadınlara ilginç mesaj: Evden çıkmayın, güçlerimiz sizinle nasıl konuşulacağını bilmiyor Taliban sözcüsünden kadınlara ilginç mesaj: Evden çıkmayın, güçlerimiz sizinle nasıl konuşulacağını bilmiyor         
10:55
Kürtçe konuşan konuğunu yayından aldığı için eleştirilen Didem Arslan Yılmaz: Özür dilerim Kürtçe konuşan konuğunu yayından aldığı için eleştirilen Didem Arslan Yılmaz: Özür dilerim         
10:30
Koronavirüs risk haritasında sevindiren detay! Çok yüksek risk kategorisinde tek kalan ilimiz Şanlıurfa Koronavirüs risk haritasında sevindiren detay! Çok yüksek risk kategorisinde tek kalan ilimiz Şanlıurfa         
10:05
Ocak ayında Can Küpeli'den boşanan Demet Şener, yeni aşkını kabul etti Ocak ayında Can Küpeli'den boşanan Demet Şener, yeni aşkını kabul etti         
10:00
Son anketten çarpıcı sonuçlar! Millet İttifakı ve Cumhur İttifakı arasında makas kapandı Son anketten çarpıcı sonuçlar! Millet İttifakı ve Cumhur İttifakı arasında makas kapandı         
21:08
Yıllar Davaro'nun Cano'suna hiç acımadı! Son halini görenler büyük şaşkınlık yaşıyor Yıllar Davaro'nun Cano'suna hiç acımadı! Son halini görenler büyük şaşkınlık yaşıyor         
20:29
Dünyaca ünlü oyuncu Jennifer Aniston Dünyaca ünlü oyuncu Jennifer Aniston "Gençlik hatamdı" diyerek itiraf etti: Uçakta pilotla cinsel ilişkiye girdim         
18:17
Cinsel fantezi hastanelik etti! Göğsüne eritilmiş şeker dökülen kadında yanıklar oluştu Cinsel fantezi hastanelik etti! Göğsüne eritilmiş şeker dökülen kadında yanıklar oluştu         
17:56
Seren Serengil, cezaevinde olduğu üç günü detaylarıyla anlattı: Bavulumu taşısınlar diye bekledim Seren Serengil, cezaevinde olduğu üç günü detaylarıyla anlattı: Bavulumu taşısınlar diye bekledim         
17:47
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 25.08.2021 13:44:36. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement