Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot - Son Dakika

The students of Ziyapasa Primary School in İspir district of Erzurum adopted the cat they found on the street and named it 'Karam'. The school principal, Fatih Kaya, stated that they will take care of the cat, which has become a mascot, in the building that will remain empty during the semester break, and said, "With the insistence of the students and the support of our teachers, we decided to look after the cat at school. If their parents allow, the students will be able to take the cat to their homes."

Students of Ziyapasa Primary School in İspir district adopted the cat they saw outside during recess. Students named the cat 'Karam', which they care for at school with the permission of the principal Fatik Kaya. The cat, whose name was determined by the survey, has become the mascot of the school in a short time. 'Karam' enters the class with the students and does not leave their side even for a moment. Students said that the cat, which sometimes wanders on the benches and sometimes among students, is getting used to its new home. Stating that it was very entertaining to have the cat at school, the students said that their lessons were also more fun. While some students said that they got over their fear of cats thanks to 'Karam', others said they loved their 'new classmate' very much. On the other hand, the students had to say goodbye to the cat for a while because of the semester break.

Fatih Kaya, the principal of Ziyapasa Primary School, said that they took the cat they found on the street at the insistence of the students. Stating that they placed the food and cat litter in the corridor of the school, Kaya said that since they will be at school during the semester break, the administrative staff will take care of the cat. Kaya noted that students can take 'Karam' to their homes if they get permission from their families.

