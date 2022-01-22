Üye Girişi
Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot - Son Dakika

Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot

22.01.2022 14:33
Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot

The students of Ziyapasa Primary School in İspir district of Erzurum adopted the cat they found on the street and named it 'Karam'.

The students of Ziyapasa Primary School in İspir district of Erzurum adopted the cat they found on the street and named it 'Karam'. The school principal, Fatih Kaya, stated that they will take care of the cat, which has become a mascot, in the building that will remain empty during the semester break, and said, "With the insistence of the students and the support of our teachers, we decided to look after the cat at school. If their parents allow, the students will be able to take the cat to their homes."

Students of Ziyapasa Primary School in İspir district adopted the cat they saw outside during recess. Students named the cat 'Karam', which they care for at school with the permission of the principal Fatik Kaya. The cat, whose name was determined by the survey, has become the mascot of the school in a short time. 'Karam' enters the class with the students and does not leave their side even for a moment. Students said that the cat, which sometimes wanders on the benches and sometimes among students, is getting used to its new home. Stating that it was very entertaining to have the cat at school, the students said that their lessons were also more fun. While some students said that they got over their fear of cats thanks to 'Karam', others said they loved their 'new classmate' very much. On the other hand, the students had to say goodbye to the cat for a while because of the semester break.

Fatih Kaya, the principal of Ziyapasa Primary School, said that they took the cat they found on the street at the insistence of the students. Stating that they placed the food and cat litter in the corridor of the school, Kaya said that since they will be at school during the semester break, the administrative staff will take care of the cat. Kaya noted that students can take 'Karam' to their homes if they get permission from their families.

(PHOTOS)


Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot
Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot
Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot
YORUMLAR
500

Erzurum, Fatih, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot - Son Dakika


Bu kadarına da pes! Adli kontrol imzasını attıktan 1 saat sonra yine hırsızlık yaptı! Bu kadarına da pes! Adli kontrol imzasını attıktan 1 saat sonra yine hırsızlık yaptı!         
16:00
AK Parti teşkilatı, Cumhurbaşkanı'na hakaret eden Sedef Kabaş ile programın konukları Özkoç ve Erdoğdu için suç duyurusunda bulunacak AK Parti teşkilatı, Cumhurbaşkanı'na hakaret eden Sedef Kabaş ile programın konukları Özkoç ve Erdoğdu için suç duyurusunda bulunacak         
15:45
Gazeteci Sedef Kabaş'a ters kelepçe! Cumhurbaşkanına hakaret iddiasıyla gözaltına alınmıştı Gazeteci Sedef Kabaş'a ters kelepçe! Cumhurbaşkanına hakaret iddiasıyla gözaltına alınmıştı         
15:21
Cinayet günü Esra'nın numarasını rehberinden silmiş! Katil zanlısı Ümitcan Uygun müebbet hapisle yargılanıyor Cinayet günü Esra'nın numarasını rehberinden silmiş! Katil zanlısı Ümitcan Uygun müebbet hapisle yargılanıyor         
14:26
Katilleriyle aynı sofrada yemek yedi! Sonra da onların kurşunlarının hedefi oldu! İşte o sofranın fotoğrafları Katilleriyle aynı sofrada yemek yedi! Sonra da onların kurşunlarının hedefi oldu! İşte o sofranın fotoğrafları         
13:37
Saplantılı hayranının saldırısına uğrayan Serenay Sarıkaya ilk kez konuştu: Umarım daha ileri gitmez! Saplantılı hayranının saldırısına uğrayan Serenay Sarıkaya ilk kez konuştu: Umarım daha ileri gitmez!         
11:57
Son Dakika! Gözaltına alınan Sedef Kabaş'la ilgili Adalet Bakanı Gül'den ilk açıklama: Hak ettiği karşılığı bulacak Son Dakika! Gözaltına alınan Sedef Kabaş'la ilgili Adalet Bakanı Gül'den ilk açıklama: Hak ettiği karşılığı bulacak         
11:33
Hande Sarıoğlu'ndan "Göğüslerinin bakımını nasıl yapıyorsun?" sorusuna "18 bin TL'ye yaptırdım, elletmiyorum" diye yanıt verdi Hande Sarıoğlu'ndan "Göğüslerinin bakımını nasıl yapıyorsun?" sorusuna "18 bin TL'ye yaptırdım, elletmiyorum" diye yanıt verdi         
10:53
İstanbul kara doyacak: Kenti etkisi altına alan kar yağışı, 5 gün daha devam edecek İstanbul kara doyacak: Kenti etkisi altına alan kar yağışı, 5 gün daha devam edecek         
08:06
Gazeteci Sedef Kabaş, "Cumhurbaşkanı'na hakaret" iddiasıyla gözaltına alındı Gazeteci Sedef Kabaş, "Cumhurbaşkanı'na hakaret" iddiasıyla gözaltına alındı         
08:04
O Ses Türkiye'nin şampiyonu kim oldu? İşte kazanan jüri ve yarışmacı O Ses Türkiye'nin şampiyonu kim oldu? İşte kazanan jüri ve yarışmacı         
08:03
İstanbul'da beklenen kar yağışı başladı! İşte ilçe ilçe son durum İstanbul'da beklenen kar yağışı başladı! İşte ilçe ilçe son durum         
20:13
Son Dakika: Hemşire Ömür Erez'i öldüren Rahmi Uygun tutuklandı Son Dakika: Hemşire Ömür Erez'i öldüren Rahmi Uygun tutuklandı         
19:11
Tavuk kümesindeki tersliği sezen adam, içeri girdiğinde gördüklerine inanamadı Tavuk kümesindeki tersliği sezen adam, içeri girdiğinde gördüklerine inanamadı         
19:10
Fuhuş yaptırılan masaj salonunda gizli kamerayı, ampule saklamışlar Fuhuş yaptırılan masaj salonunda gizli kamerayı, ampule saklamışlar         
18:06
Terör örgütünün Afrin saldırısı sonrası karşı operasyonlar başlatıldı, 18 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi Terör örgütünün Afrin saldırısı sonrası karşı operasyonlar başlatıldı, 18 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi         
17:56
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Sezen Aksu'ya yüklendi: Uzanan dilleri koparmak görevimizdir Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Sezen Aksu'ya yüklendi: Uzanan dilleri koparmak görevimizdir         
17:39

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:55 Doktorlar dizisinin Zenan'ı Melike Güner'in acı kaybı: Annesini kaybetti
15:53 Kanarya'nın zor sınavı! Fenerbahçe'den Sivasspor'a karşı sürpriz ilk 11
15:46 Çaldıkları paralarla eğlence mekanına gidip alkol banyosu yapmışlardı! O gençlerden biri cezaevinde intihar etti
15:39 Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Nebati, ekonomist ve akademisyenlerle buluştu
15:28 Kara Kartal 3 puanı kaçırdı! Beşiktaş, Malatyaspor'la 1-1 berabere kaldı
15:21 Gazeteci Sedef Kabaş'a ters kelepçe! Cumhurbaşkanına hakaret iddiasıyla gözaltına alınmıştı
15:19 Bitcoin son 6 ayın en düşük seviyesine indi! Kripto paralarda çöküş devam ediyor!
14:58 "Kiramıza yardım eder misiniz" diye ağlayan çift dolandırıcı çıktı: Ev sahibiymişler!
14:34 Son Dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a hakaret iddiasıyla gözaltına alınan gazeteci Sedef Kabaş adliyeye sevk edildi
14:24 Türkiye'nin DNA'sı çıkarıldı! İşte orman yangınlı, döviz kurlu, enflasyonlu DNA'mız!
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 22.01.2022 16:19:49. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Stray cat found by students during recess became the school's mascot - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement