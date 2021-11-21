Sudanese protesters urge civilian rule - Son Dakika

NOVEMBER 21: Sudanese groups gathered on Sunday in the capital Khartoum to demand civilian rule amid tension following last month's military takeover.

The protest came as Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated on Sunday after signing a political agreement with the military.

The deal, signed by Hamdok and Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the ruling military council, puts an end to a weeks-long crisis that threatened to undermine Sudan's political transition.

The 14-point agreement stipulates that a 2019 political declaration will be the basis for transition in Sudan and that elections will be held in 2023 as scheduled. It also provides for the prime minister to form a "technocrat Cabinet".

Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and government amid rival protests and accusations between the military and politicians in the country.

He issued a decree to form a new ruling transitional council, appointing himself its chairman.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a precarious power-sharing council between the military and the Unity of the Forces for Freedom and Change, which was overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.