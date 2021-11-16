Suspect in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise arrested - Son Dakika

– Samir Handal, who was wanted with a red notice within the scope of the investigation of the assassination of Haiti 's President Jovenel Moise , was detained at Istanbul Airport. The suspect was arrested in the courthouse, where he was referred after the proceedings, and sent to Istanbul's Maltepe prison.

General Directorate of Security, Interpol Department informed the Istanbul police that Samir Handal, who was wanted with a red notice within the scope of the investigation of the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise on 7th July, made a transit flight from the United States to Turkey and would land at Istanbul Airport.

Suspect Samir Handal, who was learned to carry Haitian, Palestinian and Jordanian passports, was detained at Istanbul Airport, where he landed at 06.55. Handal, whose procedures were completed at the Istanbul Police Headquarters, was referred to the Gaziosmanpasa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in line with the 40-day temporary custody order of the Ministry of Justice. Handal was arrested and sent to Istanbul's Maltepe prison.

