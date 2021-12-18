Switch on the motor, turn the headlights on high, press the button, and the stash will appear - Son Dakika

2 kilos and 737 grams of cocaine were seized and 3 people were detained in an operation organized by the police in Izmir. It was determined that the suspects switched on the motor, turned the headlights on the high position, pressed the button located on the lower left side of the driver, after that the glove box section went down completely and they used the area as a drug stash.

Teams of the Narcotic Branch Office of Izmir Provincial Security Directorate took action on the information that there would be drug deliveries in the Karabaglar district. After the technical and physical follow-up, a simultaneous operation was carried out on the determined house and light commercial vehicle yesterday. The narcotic dog Rex reacted to the glove box in the vehicle search. Then, the teams detected the secret compartment opened with a mechanical system in their examination in this section.

THEY SET A SPECIFIC MECHANISM

The secret compartment, which was uncovered as a result of long efforts, surprised even the teams. It was determined that the suspects switched on the motor, turned the headlights on the high position, pressed the button located on the lower left side of the driver, after that the glove box section went down completely and they used the area as a drug stash. 2 kilos and 737 grams of cocaine, 1 precision scale, 1 pistol, and 10 bullets were seized. S.M. (42), C.A. (37), and M.K. (42) were taken into custody regarding the incident.

The suspects were taken to the Narcotic Branch Office for questioning.

