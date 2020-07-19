Switzerland: Dozens protest Armenian attacks against Azerbaijan - Son Dakika

JULY 19: Dozens of people from Azerbaijani community in Switzerland took to the streets on Sunday(July 19) to protest against Armenia's cross-border attacks on Azerbaijan and its continued occupation of the Upper Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) region.

The demonstration organized by the Council of Azerbaijan Diaspora Organizations in Switzerland was held infront of "Broken Chair" monument outside the UN Office in Geneva (UNOG) which symbolizes the fight against armed violence.

The protesters, carrying Azerbaijani, Turkish flags holding up signs and banners reading such as "Justice for Azerbaijan", "Stop the occupation of Armenia", "Nagorno Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan" chanted the namees of martyrs killed by Armenain forces.

Last week, attacks by the Armenian side martyred a dozen Azerbaijani soldiers. However, they have since withdrawn after suffering losses following retaliation from the Azerbaijani military.

After the Armenian attacks, the Azerbaijani army saw thousands of young volunteers applying for service, with the figure at 24,000 in the last two days.

Since 1991 the Armenian military has illegally occupied the Upper Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) region, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as decisions by many international organizations, refer to the illegal occupation and demand the withdrawal of Armenian forces from Upper Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan. .