Son Dakika Haberleri: Syria: Regime airstrikes kill 6 civilians in Idlib
Son Dakika Güncel Haber

Syria: Regime airstrikes kill 6 civilians in Idlib

46 dakika önce

AUGUST 27: Fresh Syrian regime airstrikes killed six civilians on Tuesday in Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, according to opposition sources.

AUGUST 27: Fresh Syrian regime airstrikes killed six civilians on Tuesday in Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, according to opposition sources.

According to the information by aircraft observatory of the Syrian opposition, Bashar al-Assad regime warplanes hit Kafranbil district, Jarjanaz town and Tal Mannis village.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials. .

Güncel

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 27.08.2019 09:33 Kaynak: AA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



MHP, Diyarbakır Büyükşehir Belediyesi'ni 19 yıl sonra yeniden ziyaret etti
Konya'da silahlı saldırı: 1'i uzman onbaşı 2 kişi hayatını kaybetti İstanbul Taksiciler Esnaf Odası, İstanbul'da taksi ücretlerine yüzde 25 zam yapıldığını açıkladı Davutoğlu'nun "terör" sözlerine, Hilal Kaplan'dan "Konuşmazsan adam değilsin" yanıtı

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Dakika
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 27.8.2019 22:19:44. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Syria: Regime airstrikes kill 6 civilians in Idlib
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]