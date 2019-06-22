Team Goals: Casemiro Vs Malaga
11 dakika önce
Brazilian superstar finished off a great collective effort by Los Blancos after he stole the ball in the middle, Benzema and Isco combined near the box and Isco found Casemiro alone in front of the goal.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 22.06.2019 11:06
Brazilian superstar finished off a great collective effort by Los Blancos after he stole the ball in the middle, Benzema and Isco
combined near the box and Isco found Casemiro alone in front of the goal.
Ersun Yanal'dan Fenerbahçeli taraftarlara mesaj
Galatasaray, Manchester City'nin yıldızı Fabian Delph'i istiyor!
A Milli Erkek Voleybol Takımımız tarih yazdı!
Sami Khedira, Beşiktaş'a önerildi