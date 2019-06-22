Son Dakika Haberleri: Team Goals: Casemiro Vs Malaga
11 dakika önce

Brazilian superstar finished off a great collective effort by Los Blancos after he stole the ball in the middle, Benzema and Isco combined near the box and Isco found Casemiro alone in front of the goal.

22.06.2019 11:06 
