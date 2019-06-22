TEAM GOALS: IVÁN ZAMORANO VS DEPORTIVO LA CORUÑA
Take a trip down memory lane to relive Iván Zamorano's goal against Deportivo La Coruña, in a play that involved a series of short passes from Real Madrid's squad, before a long ball found the Chilean attacker, who beat the goalkeeper with a right-footed shot.
