Son Dakika Spor Haber

50 dakika önce

Take a trip down memory lane to relive Iván Zamorano's goal against Deportivo La Coruña, in a play that involved a series of short passes from Real Madrid's squad, before a long ball found the Chilean attacker, who beat the goalkeeper with a right-footed shot.

TEAM GOALS: IVÁN ZAMORANO VS DEPORTIVO LA CORUÑA
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 22.06.2019 01:06 
Deportivo La Coruna, Real Madrid, Spor
