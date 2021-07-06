Üye Girişi
The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls' - Son Dakika

The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls'

06.07.2021 11:52
The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls', System.String[]

13-year-old handball player Merve Akpinar from Sanliurfa "They always left me out saying, you're a girl, you can't wear shorts, you can't play around boys. Then I promised myself that I will change the fate of the girls in my village" had said to Demiroren News Agency in an interview on Friday.

13-year-old handball player Merve Akpinar from Sanliurfa "They always left me out saying, you're a girl, you can't wear shorts, you can't play around boys. Then I promised myself that I will change the fate of the girls in my village" had said to Demiroren News Agency in an interview on Friday. After the report about her, now many institutions, organizations, and people took action to support Merve.

13-year-old Merve Akpinar, a student of Imam Hatip secondary school in Sanliurfa, who played handball with the lines they drew on the dirt field under the leadership of her teachers Bayram Kaplan, came to Ankara at the invitation of the Handball Federation. Merve Akpinar had told Demiroren News Agency in tears about the difficulties she experienced in an interview on Friday.

'THEY LEFT ME OUT BY SAYING YOU ARE A GIRL, YOU CANNOT WEAR SHORTS'The 13-year-old athlete, who expressed that she was found strange by the people around her when she first started sports, continued as follows: "I wanted to start handball in the 5th grade, but I was weaker than the others, I was inadequate. At that time, I was very jealous of a friend of mine, I was thinking, 'If he is doing it, why can't I do it.' In the 6th grade, I got ambitious and came this far by striving. When I first started, they left me out saying that you are a girl, you cannot wear shorts, you cannot play with boys. Then I said, 'No, why shouldn't I play?' Then I made a promise to myself. 'I will change the fate of the girls in my village.' I will work on my own, do my profession and continue sports so that I can destroy their prejudices. That is why I have always continued sports, and I don't think I'll ever quit."AFTER THE REPORT MANY TOOK ACTION TO SUPPORT MERVE"I am very happy and a little excited, of course. I would never have believed that so many people would follow me and say their feelings and thoughts. I am very excited about them, I can't even talk on the phone" said Merve Akpinar about all the support she got after the DHA's report."MANY THANKS TO DHA""First of all, I thank Nesrin Abla (reporter), she came there and shared our excitement. Maybe this report she made about me caused my fate to change. I thank her and the DHA team very much." said Merve who drew attention to the positive feedback that came after the report about her."I'M SO SURPRISED THAT HADISE SHARE ME"Merve Akpinar, who expressed her surprise that the artist Hadise shared her video on her social media accounts, concluded her words as follows:  "I was very surprised that Hadise shared it. A person who has a lot of followers like her shared me. I love reading books and I will never stop reading books. Some people think that sports interfere with the lessons; I will destroy their prejudices in the future."FOOTAGE-General details from the training- Merve Akpınar's interview

-Details from Merve Akpınar

(PHOTOS)


The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls'
The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls'
The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls'

Bayram Kaplan, Düm Tek Tek, Ankara, DHA, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls' - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Cim-Bom, Rumen 10 numara Nicolae Stanciu için Slavia Prag'a teklif yaptı 19:02 Cim-Bom, Rumen 10 numara Nicolae Stanciu için Slavia Prag'a teklif yaptı İki otomobilin kafa kafaya çarpıştığı kazada 4 kişi öldü, 3 kişi ağır yaralandı 18:17 İki otomobilin kafa kafaya çarpıştığı kazada 4 kişi öldü, 3 kişi ağır yaralandı Tosuncuk'un köylüleri ilk kez konuştu: Bu işi yapabilecek zekaya sahip değil, mutlaka arkasında birileri vardır 18:16 Tosuncuk'un köylüleri ilk kez konuştu: Bu işi yapabilecek zekaya sahip değil, mutlaka arkasında birileri vardır
Öz babası tarafından cinsel istismara uğrayan Melisa Döngel: Anneme söylemedim, bana inanmadı 18:06 Öz babası tarafından cinsel istismara uğrayan Melisa Döngel: Anneme söylemedim, bana inanmadı Üniversitenin 3 yıllık fizik bölümünü bir yılda bitiren 11 yaşındaki çocuğun hedefi ölümsüzlük 17:42 Üniversitenin 3 yıllık fizik bölümünü bir yılda bitiren 11 yaşındaki çocuğun hedefi ölümsüzlük Sistemi çöken Akbank yeni açıklama yaptı: Siber saldırı iddiaları gerçek dışıdır 17:13 Sistemi çöken Akbank yeni açıklama yaptı: Siber saldırı iddiaları gerçek dışıdır
45 yaşındaki sapığın taciz ettiği küçük kız travmayı atlatamıyor 16:59 45 yaşındaki sapığın taciz ettiği küçük kız travmayı atlatamıyor Sağlık Bakanı Koca, 16:34 Sağlık Bakanı Koca, "Bayramda ek bir tedbir alınacak mı?" sorusunu yanıtladı: Şu an için öyle bir durum yok

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:48 Dünyayı bekleyen büyük tehlike! Fakir ülkeler zor günler geçirecek
17:38 Tarihi Olimpiyat meşalesini, oyuncak su tabancasıyla söndürdüler! Görülmemiş protesto
17:24 Galatasaray, Arda Turan'ın maaşına yüzde 100 zam yapacak
17:13 Araya başbakan girdi! Yetkililer tarafından el konulan aslan, tek şartla sahibine verildi
17:12 Sistemi çöken Akbank yeni açıklama yaptı: Siber saldırı iddiaları gerçek dışıdır
17:11 Macaristan Teknik Direktörü Rossi, Szalai'ye Fenerbahçe'den ayrılmasını önerdi
16:46 Son Dakika: AYM'nin "hak ihlali" kararı sonrası, HDP'li Gergerlioğlu'nun doyası yerel mahkemeye gönderildi
16:44 İlk kez objektiflerin karşısına geçen Serdar Dursun, kendini övdü
16:33 Sağlık Bakanı Koca, "Bayramda ek bir tedbir alınacak mı?" sorusunu yanıtladı: Şu an için öyle bir durum yok
16:25 Dünya yıldızı Mario Balotelli, Adana Demirspor ile görüşmek için yarın Türkiye'ye geliyor
Son Dakika: Galatasaray, kaptan Arda Turan'ın sözleşmesini 1 yıl uzattı Son Dakika: Galatasaray, kaptan Arda Turan'ın sözleşmesini 1 yıl uzattı         
19:08
Son Dakika: HDP'li Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu'na tahliye kararı Son Dakika: HDP'li Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu'na tahliye kararı         
18:34
Küçükçekmece'de beton mikseri altında kalan kadının bacağı koptu Küçükçekmece'de beton mikseri altında kalan kadının bacağı koptu         
18:17
Seri katil Mehmet Ali Çayıroğlu'na 2 müebbet ve 25 yıl hapis cezası daha Seri katil Mehmet Ali Çayıroğlu'na 2 müebbet ve 25 yıl hapis cezası daha         
18:15
Öğrencisine istismardan yargılanan imam, küçük kızı suçladı: İfadeler çelişkili Öğrencisine istismardan yargılanan imam, küçük kızı suçladı: İfadeler çelişkili         
17:49
Yalnız yaşayan kadının evine balkon kapısından giren şahıs tutuklandı Yalnız yaşayan kadının evine balkon kapısından giren şahıs tutuklandı         
17:42
Yeni evlendiği kocasının saldırısına uğradı! Genç kadın, korku dolu anları anlattı: Yatak odasına götürüp tecavüz etti Yeni evlendiği kocasının saldırısına uğradı! Genç kadın, korku dolu anları anlattı: Yatak odasına götürüp tecavüz etti         
17:11
Herkesin gözü önünde elindeki bıçağı boynuna ve karnına sapladı! Hemşire, yürekleri ağza getirdi Herkesin gözü önünde elindeki bıçağı boynuna ve karnına sapladı! Hemşire, yürekleri ağza getirdi         
16:38
Bikinili pozunu yayınlayan Duygu Özaslan'ın ayakkabılarına yorum yağdı Bikinili pozunu yayınlayan Duygu Özaslan'ın ayakkabılarına yorum yağdı         
15:59
Yolda karşılaştığı akrabasını defalarca bıçaklayıp öldürdü! O anlar saniye saniye görüntülendi Yolda karşılaştığı akrabasını defalarca bıçaklayıp öldürdü! O anlar saniye saniye görüntülendi         
15:49
Uzman Çavuş'un üstüne kurşun yağdıran nişanlısı cinayeti itiraf etti: Başkasıyla nişanlanacağını öğrendim Uzman Çavuş'un üstüne kurşun yağdıran nişanlısı cinayeti itiraf etti: Başkasıyla nişanlanacağını öğrendim         
15:39
İsmail Balaban annesinin İsmail Balaban annesinin "Yılan" dediği nişanlısı hakkında açıklama yaptı: Memlekete gidince görüşeceğim         
15:08
Bulduğu yerde uyuyakalan gizemli kadın, yerinden edilince ortalığı karıştırdı Bulduğu yerde uyuyakalan gizemli kadın, yerinden edilince ortalığı karıştırdı         
15:03
Kimlik kartıyla seyahat edilebilen ülkelere artık Kimlik kartıyla seyahat edilebilen ülkelere artık "fotoğrafsız" kimlikle gidilemeyecek         
15:02
Köpeğe tecavüz ederken yakalandı! Aydın'da mide bulandıran olay Köpeğe tecavüz ederken yakalandı! Aydın'da mide bulandıran olay         
14:22
Akbank'ta sistem çöktü! Müşteriler kartla alışveriş yapamıyor ve para çekemiyor Akbank'ta sistem çöktü! Müşteriler kartla alışveriş yapamıyor ve para çekemiyor         
13:28
Komşunun dikkati, yaşlı adamın vefatını ortaya çıkardı! Eve giren sineklerden şüphelendi Komşunun dikkati, yaşlı adamın vefatını ortaya çıkardı! Eve giren sineklerden şüphelendi         
13:11
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 6.07.2021 19:26:54. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls' - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement