The 13-year-old athlete who discouraged because of her gender: 'I will change the fate of the girls' - Son Dakika

13-year-old handball player Merve Akpinar from Sanliurfa "They always left me out saying, you're a girl, you can't wear shorts, you can't play around boys. Then I promised myself that I will change the fate of the girls in my village" had said to Demiroren News Agency in an interview on Friday. After the report about her, now many institutions, organizations, and people took action to support Merve.

13-year-old Merve Akpinar, a student of Imam Hatip secondary school in Sanliurfa, who played handball with the lines they drew on the dirt field under the leadership of her teachers Bayram Kaplan, came to Ankara at the invitation of the Handball Federation. Merve Akpinar had told Demiroren News Agency in tears about the difficulties she experienced in an interview on Friday.

'THEY LEFT ME OUT BY SAYING YOU ARE A GIRL, YOU CANNOT WEAR SHORTS'The 13-year-old athlete, who expressed that she was found strange by the people around her when she first started sports, continued as follows: "I wanted to start handball in the 5th grade, but I was weaker than the others, I was inadequate. At that time, I was very jealous of a friend of mine, I was thinking, 'If he is doing it, why can't I do it.' In the 6th grade, I got ambitious and came this far by striving. When I first started, they left me out saying that you are a girl, you cannot wear shorts, you cannot play with boys. Then I said, 'No, why shouldn't I play?' Then I made a promise to myself. 'I will change the fate of the girls in my village.' I will work on my own, do my profession and continue sports so that I can destroy their prejudices. That is why I have always continued sports, and I don't think I'll ever quit."AFTER THE REPORT MANY TOOK ACTION TO SUPPORT MERVE"I am very happy and a little excited, of course. I would never have believed that so many people would follow me and say their feelings and thoughts. I am very excited about them, I can't even talk on the phone" said Merve Akpinar about all the support she got after the DHA 's report."MANY THANKS TO DHA""First of all, I thank Nesrin Abla (reporter), she came there and shared our excitement. Maybe this report she made about me caused my fate to change. I thank her and the DHA team very much." said Merve who drew attention to the positive feedback that came after the report about her."I'M SO SURPRISED THAT HADISE SHARE ME"Merve Akpinar, who expressed her surprise that the artist Hadise shared her video on her social media accounts, concluded her words as follows: "I was very surprised that Hadise shared it. A person who has a lot of followers like her shared me. I love reading books and I will never stop reading books. Some people think that sports interfere with the lessons; I will destroy their prejudices in the future."FOOTAGE-General details from the training- Merve Akpınar 's interview

