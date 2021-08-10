Üye Girişi
The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum - Son Dakika

The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum

10.08.2021 12:45
The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum, System.String[]

The 3,700-year-old tablet from Babylon has been on display in Istanbul for years. An Australian mathematician has studied the tablet and discovered that it is the oldest known example of applied geometry.

The 3,700-year-old tablet from Babylon has been on display in Istanbul for years. An Australian mathematician has studied the tablet and discovered that it is the oldest known example of applied geometry.

According to Australian scientists, the Babylonians discovered trigonometry a thousand years before the famous Greek philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras. The figures on the 3,700-year-old Si.427 tablet, revealed that it was used for land scale. The ancient Babylonian tablet, called Si.427, dated to 1900 and 1600 BC, was excavated in 1894 at Sippar in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. However, the secrets of the tablet was not discovered until it was analyzed by Dr. Daniel Mansfield of the University of New South Wales in Australia. Mansfield explained that it is the earliest known example of applied geometry on a 3,700-year-old clay tablet.

"WE DON'T AGREE THAT IT'S THE FIRST AND ONLY""It's an interesting situation. We are talking about an artifact that has been on display for nearly 20 years. The tablet is indeed a very important tablet. It was discovered in 1894 by the work of a French archaeologist under the direction of Osman Hamdi Bey. It is associated with geometry because of the geometric shapes on it. From the University of New South Wales in Australia, Dr. It came to the fore after Daniel Mansfield's research was done in our country. It is associated with geometry because of the geometric shapes on it. Although it is thought to be the first mathematical tablet from the geometrical details on it, we archaeologists know that it dates back to earlier times. It was associated with the Pythagorean theorem in research. Based on this, it is claimed that this tablet is a cadastral document and benefited from the science of mathematics. We do not agree that it is the first and that it is the only one" said Director of the Istanbul Archeology Museum Rahmi Aysal.

Footage:

-The footage of the tablet

(PHOTOS)


- Istanbul
The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum
The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum
The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum
The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum

İstanbul, Babylon, Tablet, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Caner Erkin ve Lemos, Rizespor'a imza atıyor 12:32 Caner Erkin ve Lemos, Rizespor'a imza atıyor 'Ece Üner ile Susma' programının fragmanında Emine Bulut'un kızının feryadının kullanılması tepki çekti 12:14 'Ece Üner ile Susma' programının fragmanında Emine Bulut'un kızının feryadının kullanılması tepki çekti Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın sekizinci transferi Victor Nelsson, bu akşam İstanbul'a ayak basıyor 12:09 Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın sekizinci transferi Victor Nelsson, bu akşam İstanbul'a ayak basıyor
BioNTech aşısının mucidi Uğur Şahin: Mevcut aşı Delta varyantına karşı etkili 12:00 BioNTech aşısının mucidi Uğur Şahin: Mevcut aşı Delta varyantına karşı etkili Hadımköy'de kaybolan 3 kız çocuğunun Kore'ye gitmeye çalıştıkları iddiasına anneden yalanlama: Yalnızca dolaşmaya çıkmışlar 11:58 Hadımköy'de kaybolan 3 kız çocuğunun Kore'ye gitmeye çalıştıkları iddiasına anneden yalanlama: Yalnızca dolaşmaya çıkmışlar Korona bitmeden 11:28 Korona bitmeden "Marburg" kabusu başladı! Gine'de görülen vaka sonrası, DSÖ uyardı
Mardin'de etkisiz hale getirilen canlı bombanın hedefinde Türk polisleri varmış 11:15 Mardin'de etkisiz hale getirilen canlı bombanın hedefinde Türk polisleri varmış İran sınırında infial yaratan görüntü! Afgan mülteciler merdiven dayayarak güvenlik duvarını aştı 10:43 İran sınırında infial yaratan görüntü! Afgan mülteciler merdiven dayayarak güvenlik duvarını aştı

Son Dakika Haberleri
12:16 MasterChef Türkiye'de talihsiz olay! Yemeğinden taş çıkan yarışmacı, gözyaşlarını tutamadı
12:09 Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın sekizinci transferi Victor Nelsson, bu akşam İstanbul'a ayak basıyor
12:08 Taksiciler ile yolcular arasında yeni gerginlik, ücretli yolun parasını kim ödeyecek?
12:01 Türkiye'nin birçok bölgesini yakıp kavuran yangınlar sonrası uzmandan uyarı: Maskeler 6 saatte bir değiştirilmeli
11:58 Falcao, taraftarın eşine yaptığı tezahürata dayanamadı! Ayrılma kararı netleşti
11:27 Korona bitmeden "Marburg" kabusu başladı! Gine'de görülen vaka sonrası, DSÖ uyardı
11:25 Altının gram fiyatı 482 lira seviyesinden işlem görüyor
11:15 Dikiş makinesi sesi yüzünden çıkan kavga kanlı bitti! Annesinin gözyaşları yürek parçaladı
11:11 Yeni güne düşüşle başlayan dolar 8,64'ten işlem görüyor
10:47 Şahan Gökbakar, videolarını YouTube'da yayınlayanlar için harekete geçti! Elde edilen gelir afetzedelere ilaç olacak
Sağlık sorunlarıyla boğuşan Galatasaray'ın eski başkanı Mustafa Cengiz, hastaneye kaldırıldı Sağlık sorunlarıyla boğuşan Galatasaray'ın eski başkanı Mustafa Cengiz, hastaneye kaldırıldı         
13:01
MasterChef Türkiye'de talihsiz olay! Yemeğinden taş çıkan yarışmacı, gözyaşlarını tutamadı MasterChef Türkiye'de talihsiz olay! Yemeğinden taş çıkan yarışmacı, gözyaşlarını tutamadı         
12:16
Kahraman askerlerimiz, yangında mahsur kalan anne ve yavruları böyle kurtardı Kahraman askerlerimiz, yangında mahsur kalan anne ve yavruları böyle kurtardı         
12:14
Taksiciler ile yolcular arasında yeni gerginlik, ücretli yolun parasını kim ödeyecek? Taksiciler ile yolcular arasında yeni gerginlik, ücretli yolun parasını kim ödeyecek?         
12:08
Falcao, taraftarın eşine yaptığı tezahürata dayanamadı! Ayrılma kararı netleşti Falcao, taraftarın eşine yaptığı tezahürata dayanamadı! Ayrılma kararı netleşti         
11:59
Sevgilisini sokak ortasında bıçaklayıp kaçtı! Vahşeti yaşayan genç kadın, şikayetçi olmadı Sevgilisini sokak ortasında bıçaklayıp kaçtı! Vahşeti yaşayan genç kadın, şikayetçi olmadı         
11:34
Dikiş makinesi sesi yüzünden çıkan kavga kanlı bitti! Annesinin gözyaşları yürek parçaladı Dikiş makinesi sesi yüzünden çıkan kavga kanlı bitti! Annesinin gözyaşları yürek parçaladı         
11:16
Dededen kalan tarlada, babadan kalan gelenek devam diyor! Yetişen sebze ve meyveler herkese ücretsiz dağıtıyor Dededen kalan tarlada, babadan kalan gelenek devam diyor! Yetişen sebze ve meyveler herkese ücretsiz dağıtıyor         
10:55
İzmir'de metro istasyonlarında ücretsiz internet dönemi başladı İzmir'de metro istasyonlarında ücretsiz internet dönemi başladı         
10:40
Altay Bayındır'a forma imzalatmak isteyen genç kız, tribünü karıştırdı! Küfürler havada uçuştu Altay Bayındır'a forma imzalatmak isteyen genç kız, tribünü karıştırdı! Küfürler havada uçuştu         
10:24
Alişan'dan duygulandıran paylaşım! Kardeşinin ölümü sonrası yeğenlerine sahip çıktı Alişan'dan duygulandıran paylaşım! Kardeşinin ölümü sonrası yeğenlerine sahip çıktı         
10:21
Türkiye'nin yeni yol haritası belirlendi! Vaka artışı sonrası yasak yok ama aşılı-aşısız ayrımı gibi uygulamalar gelebilir Türkiye'nin yeni yol haritası belirlendi! Vaka artışı sonrası yasak yok ama aşılı-aşısız ayrımı gibi uygulamalar gelebilir         
09:20
Kaybolan 3 küçük kızın evden ayrıma sebepleri şaşırttı! Ailelerine korku dolu saatler yaşatan kızlar Kore'ye gitmeye çalışmış Kaybolan 3 küçük kızın evden ayrıma sebepleri şaşırttı! Ailelerine korku dolu saatler yaşatan kızlar Kore'ye gitmeye çalışmış         
08:30
Suriyeli tartışması, Bakan Soylu ve vatandaşı karşı karşıya getirdi: Biz öleceğimize onlar ölsün Suriyeli tartışması, Bakan Soylu ve vatandaşı karşı karşıya getirdi: Biz öleceğimize onlar ölsün         
08:25
Afgan göçmeni Sunatullah Saadat, hakkında başlatılan soruşturmadan sonra: 4-5 ay önce Türkiye'den ayrıldım, şimdi Özbekistan'dayım Afgan göçmeni Sunatullah Saadat, hakkında başlatılan soruşturmadan sonra: 4-5 ay önce Türkiye'den ayrıldım, şimdi Özbekistan'dayım         
08:20
İbrahim Tatlıses'in 43 yaş küçük sevgilisi Gülçin Karakaya'dan iddialı göğüs dekoltesi İbrahim Tatlıses'in 43 yaş küçük sevgilisi Gülçin Karakaya'dan iddialı göğüs dekoltesi         
21:46
93 kilo veren Pelin Öztekin, bikinili fotoğrafıyla beğenileri topladı 93 kilo veren Pelin Öztekin, bikinili fotoğrafıyla beğenileri topladı         
21:24
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 10.08.2021 13:18:24. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The ancient Babylon tablet will change the history of geometry at the Istanbul Archeology Museum - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement