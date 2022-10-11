The Book 'Public Relations in Old Turks and Ottomans' is now available - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

The Book 'Public Relations in Old Turks and Ottomans' is now available

11.10.2022 16:31
The Book 'Public Relations in Old Turks and Ottomans' is now available

Emine Kazan wrote a book about how public relations were conducted under the Ottoman Empire and in the old Turks, and how the relations between the rulers and the ruled were carried out. The book 'Public Relations in Old Turks and Ottomans' hit the shelves.

Emine Kazan wrote a book about how public relations were conducted under the Ottoman Empire and in the old Turks, and how the relations between the rulers and the ruled were carried out. The book 'Public Relations in Old Turks and Ottomans' hit the shelves.

The book, in which history is reinterpreted through the perspective of a public relations specialist, also draws attention to the comparison of today's public relations institutions with the communication institutions in the Old Turkish States and the Ottoman Empire. "The goal of this book is to draw attention to the channels of communication that were used in the Old Turks, Seljuk, and Ottoman States that did not find the place they deserve in the history of communication," Emine Kazan said.

Published by Yakamoz Yayincilik (Publishing) the book includes example of public relations methods. Following the publication of the first edition in 2007, the book was advanced and updated in response to reader feedback.

Speaking about the book, Kazan said, "It is both remarkable and astounding that the Turks, who had lived a 'nomadic' life throughout history, settled in Anatolia and remained here as a 'state' for centuries. Many historians regard this event as a 'treasure'. While researching the history of Turks, it is important to note that they exhibit surprisingly different communication behaviours compared to other cultures in their communication with each other. You will find how the hierarchy in the structure of the Old Turks, Seljuks, and Ottoman Empire was shaped with perfect harmony between the 'ruling and the ruled,' how the 'public relations' functioned in the Turks who survived for centuries. This book, 'Public Relations in Old Turks and Ottomans' contains all of it."


YORUMLAR
500
Kaynak: DHA

Güncel, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Güncel The Book 'Public Relations in Old Turks and Ottomans' is now available - Son Dakika

Bu haber Demirören Haber Ajansı tarafından hazırlanmış olup habere Sondakika.com tarafından hiçbir editöryal müdahalede bulunulmamıştır. Demirören Haber Ajansı tarafından hazırlanan bütün haberler sitemizde hazırlandığı şekliyle otomatik servis edilmektedir. Bu nedenle haberin hukuki muhatabı Demirören Haber Ajansı kurumudur.

Son Dakika
20:01 A Milli Kadın Voleybol Takımı, Dünya Şampiyonası'nın çeyrek finalinde ABD'ye 3-0 mağlup olarak turnuvaya veda etti
19:02 Osmaniye'de deprem! 5,1 şiddetinde sarsıntı meydana geldi
17:24 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın açıkladığı esnaf kredisinin ayrıntıları ortaya çıktı! İşte aylık taksit ve toplam ödeme tutarı
17:22 Polonya, Bayraktar TB2 için tarih verdi: Ekimde ordu insansız hava araçları ile donatılacak
17:07 Ankara'da meydana gelen kardeş cinayetinin nedeni belirlendi: Babalarının emekli maaşı için birbirlerine girmişler
16:48 İstanbul'da taraftarları taşıyan bir otobüse kurşun yağdırıldı! Olayın yeni görüntüleri gün yüzüne çıktı
16:41 Arka Sokaklar hayranlarını heyecanlandıran video! Efsane dizi geri dönüyor
16:27 Gaziantep'te telefonla konuşurken motosikletin çarptığı adam, yaşadığı kazaya rağmen telefonla konuşmaya devam etti
16:17 "Yaşayan Nostradamus" olarak ünlenen Brezilyalı Salome'dan bomba iddia: ABD, 2024 veya 2026 yıllarında yaşayacağı saldırılarla sarsılacak
16:10 Rusya Dışişleri Bakanı Lavrov: Amerikalılar uzun süredir fiilen bu savaşın içinde, savaş Anglo Saksonlar tarafından kontrol ediliyor
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 11.10.2022 20:45:18. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: The Book 'Public Relations in Old Turks and Ottomans' is now available - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Ziyaretçi Aydınlatma Metni] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement