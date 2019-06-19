The Boss: Pep Guardiola
5 dakika önce
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has enjoyed an incredible period of success at the club since joining in 2016. Guardiola lifted the Premier League and League Cup double in his second season before completing England's first ever domestic treble in 2018-19 - winning the league, FA Cup and League Cup.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 07:06
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has enjoyed an incredible period of success at the club since joining in 2016. Guardiola lifted the Premier League and League Cup double in his second season before completing England's first ever domestic treble in 2018-19 - winning the league, FA Cup and League Cup.
Manchester City, Kyle Walker'ın sözleşmesini 2024'e kadar uzattı
Burak Yılmaz, kızları için Lecce'yi reddetti!
Beşiktaş, Milan forması giyen Laxalt'ı kiralamak istiyor!
Luis Enrique, İspanya Milli Takımını bıraktı