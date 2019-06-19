Son Dakika Haberleri: The Boss: Pep Guardiola
The Boss: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has enjoyed an incredible period of success at the club since joining in 2016. Guardiola lifted the Premier League and League Cup double in his second season before completing England's first ever domestic treble in 2018-19 - winning the league, FA Cup and League Cup.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 07:06 
