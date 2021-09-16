The caftan of Suleiman the Magnificent is being restored - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
16.09.2021 17:41
The ceremonial caftan of Suleiman the Magnificent is being restored at the Topkapı Palace National Palaces Textile Conservation and Restoration Workshop.

Conservation practices are carried out for the sultans' dress collections at the Topkapı Palace, National Palaces Textile Conservation and Restoration Workshop. The collection includes clothes from the period from Fatih Sultan Mehmet to the last Ottoman Sultan.

The last outfit brought to the textile workshop for restoration is a ceremonial caftan of 'Suleiman the Magnificent.' The caftan is made of Italian velvet, which is specially woven for the Sultan. The caftan of the 16th century has tulip patterns and is being restored by 'digital texture analysis'.

The restoration is expected to take 4 months. In addition to the caftan belonging to Suleiman the Magnificent, there are two other significant works in the textile workshop. The Sultan's clothes, which were restored at the National Palaces Textile Workshop, are planned to be exhibited in the Seferli Ward, located in the third courtyard of Topkapı Palace, in 2022.

'THE CAFTAN IS RESTORED BY 'DIGITAL TEXTURE ANALYSIS'

Basak Birsel, Head of the National Palaces Textile Conservation and Restoration Workshop, said, "The caftan of Suleiman the Magnificent from the 16th century is made of Italian velvet, which was specially woven for the Sultan. It is also patterned with tulip motifs, one of the most classical motifs of the Ottoman Empire. Before starting the digital texture analysis restoration process, with texture analysis, we go down to the lowest weave of the weaving and detect the distortions in the unraveling, and then we prepare the application plan.

Then, during the restoration process, we determine the materials suitable for the original material of the work and start the conservation process. It can be a process that takes between 3-6 months, but it can change according to the condition of the work, not every work is the same. We are planning to complete the conservation work of Suleiman the Magnificent in 4 months. We are currently working as a team of 3 people in Topkapı Palace. At the moment, there is a sable fur made of red broadcloth belonging to Ahmet III, in addition to Suleiman the Magnificent, in our workshop."


