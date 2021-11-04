Üye Girişi
"The cause was short circuit" report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter - Son Dakika

"The cause was short circuit" report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter

04.11.2021 12:57

In Trabzon's Surmene district, painter Gokce Erhan's house, who is known for his works on environmental problems, burned down hours before the press release about aquaculture facilities.

In Trabzon's Surmene district, painter Gokce Erhan's house, who is known for his works on environmental problems, burned down hours before the press release about aquaculture facilities. In the report submitted to the Prosecutor's Office, it was stated that the fire started when the sparks were caused by the short circuit of the mobile cable drawn from the house to the cable car line.

On October 23, a fire broke out in the 2-storey house of the painter Gokce Erhan, who draws attention with her paintings on environmental problems in the Black Sea Region, in Gokcesu Neighbourhood of Trabzon's Surmene district, where she lives alone. Erhan, who came out of the house, which was surrounded by flames in a short time, informed the fire department. The teams, who were sent to the address upon the notice, intervened and extinguished the fire. The house burned down in the fire, and Erhan's paintings were turned to ashes. Erhan shed tears in the press statement she issued against the establishment of aquaculture facilities, even though her house burned down, and many people supported Erhan's words.

"THE BELONGINGS ARE COMPLETELY BURNED"

"When our firefighters arrived at the scene, it was seen that the house was completely on fire. Vehicles could not be reached due to the ramp and slippery road leading to the scene. The fire was extinguished with water by our district firefighters by laying a hose at a distance of 140 meters from the main road. At the end of the incident, the belongings in the house were completely burned and damaged, and material damage could not be determined" said the fire department report.


The cause was short circuit report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter
The cause was short circuit report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter
The cause was short circuit report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter
The cause was short circuit report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter
The cause was short circuit report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter
The cause was short circuit report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter

Trabzon, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel 'The cause was short circuit' report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Küs olan Alişan ve Ece Erken barıştı 13:52 Küs olan Alişan ve Ece Erken barıştı Vatandaş, 13:48 Vatandaş, "Kış saati geri gelsin" çağrısında bulundu Asgari ücrete yüzde 25-30 zam yapılması bekleniyor 13:42 Asgari ücrete yüzde 25-30 zam yapılması bekleniyor
İnternetten tanıştığı kadının evine giden adam, neye uğradığını şaşırdı 13:32 İnternetten tanıştığı kadının evine giden adam, neye uğradığını şaşırdı Fuhşa sürüklenen Çilem Doğan yeniden hapse girecek 12:41 Fuhşa sürüklenen Çilem Doğan yeniden hapse girecek Avrupa Uzay Ajansı Tuz Gölü'nün görüntüsü paylaştı! 12:09 Avrupa Uzay Ajansı Tuz Gölü'nün görüntüsü paylaştı!
OPTİMAR Başkanı Daşdemir: AK Parti dışında umut görülen bir parti yok 11:45 OPTİMAR Başkanı Daşdemir: AK Parti dışında umut görülen bir parti yok Karantinadaki Fatih Erbakan'dan dikkat çeken açıklama: Söylediklerimizin arkasındayız 11:34 Karantinadaki Fatih Erbakan'dan dikkat çeken açıklama: Söylediklerimizin arkasındayız

Son Dakika Haberleri
13:54 Fuhşa sürükleyen kocasını öldüren Çilem Duran'dan ilk sözler: Bu kararla beni değil 8 yaşındaki kızımı hapsettiler
13:51 Küs olan Alişan ve Ece Erken barıştı
13:50 Çinli tenisçi Peng'in tacize uğradığı iddiası ortalığı karıştırdı
13:47 Vatandaş, "Kış saati geri gelsin" çağrısında bulundu
13:42 Asgari ücrete yüzde 25-30 zam yapılması bekleniyor
13:35 Son Dakika: Yeni MHK, çok tartışılacak atamalar yaptı! Beşiktaş-Trabzonspor maçını Erkan Özdamar yönetecek
13:32 İnternetten tanıştığı kadının evine giden adam, neye uğradığını şaşırdı
13:24 Koca bölgeyi kaplayan kötü koku için "Olağanüstü hal" isteniyor
13:19 Fenerbahçe'nin, Sosa ve Novak'tan sonra hedefinde Nwakaeme var
12:09 Avrupa Uzay Ajansı Tuz Gölü'nün görüntüsü paylaştı!
Fuhşa sürükleyen kocasını öldüren Çilem Duran'dan ilk sözler: Bu kararla beni değil 8 yaşındaki kızımı hapsettiler Fuhşa sürükleyen kocasını öldüren Çilem Duran'dan ilk sözler: Bu kararla beni değil 8 yaşındaki kızımı hapsettiler         
13:54
Çinli tenisçi Peng'in tacize uğradığı iddiası ortalığı karıştırdı Çinli tenisçi Peng'in tacize uğradığı iddiası ortalığı karıştırdı         
13:51
Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan: Salgının bitmesi için çocukların aşılanması lazım Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan: Salgının bitmesi için çocukların aşılanması lazım         
13:45
Son Dakika: Yeni MHK, çok tartışılacak atamalar yaptı! Beşiktaş-Trabzonspor maçını Erkan Özdamar yönetecek Son Dakika: Yeni MHK, çok tartışılacak atamalar yaptı! Beşiktaş-Trabzonspor maçını Erkan Özdamar yönetecek         
13:35
Gözaltına alındığı esnada Gözaltına alındığı esnada "Beni kimse yasaya koyamaz ama devlete sonsuz saygım var" diyerek bağırması dikkat çekti         
13:05
Powerbank, bomba gibi patladı! Kopan parmağıyla hastaneye koştu Powerbank, bomba gibi patladı! Kopan parmağıyla hastaneye koştu         
12:28
Son dakika: Bakan Dönmez: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın vereceği müjde vatandaşın cebine yansıyacak Son dakika: Bakan Dönmez: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın vereceği müjde vatandaşın cebine yansıyacak         
11:50
Seda Sayan'dan Safiye Soyman'ı utandıracak sözler: Göğüsleri ağzıma giriyordu, küçülttürdüm Seda Sayan'dan Safiye Soyman'ı utandıracak sözler: Göğüsleri ağzıma giriyordu, küçülttürdüm         
11:45
4. evreye kadar kendisini saklayan pankreas kanserinin 3 belirtisi 4. evreye kadar kendisini saklayan pankreas kanserinin 3 belirtisi         
10:46
Memur için enflasyon farkı oluştu! Ocakta maaşlara 492 lira zam geliyor Memur için enflasyon farkı oluştu! Ocakta maaşlara 492 lira zam geliyor         
10:32
MasterChef Türkiye yarışmacısı Pelin Zaman'ın, şarkıcı Gökhan Akar ile sevgili olduğu ortaya çıktı MasterChef Türkiye yarışmacısı Pelin Zaman'ın, şarkıcı Gökhan Akar ile sevgili olduğu ortaya çıktı         
10:27
Arka Sokaklar'ın Ali'si, Sadakatsiz dizisine transfer oluyor Arka Sokaklar'ın Ali'si, Sadakatsiz dizisine transfer oluyor         
10:13
FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'in darbe mesajını verdiği esnada yanında olan isimler ortaya çıktı FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'in darbe mesajını verdiği esnada yanında olan isimler ortaya çıktı         
09:51
ABD'den terör örgütü YPG'ye 50 tırlık lojistik malzeme desteği ABD'den terör örgütü YPG'ye 50 tırlık lojistik malzeme desteği         
09:15
Eşi Aslıhan'ı boğarak öldüren şahıs ilk kez hakim karşısında! Katlettiği karısının cinsel yükümlülüklerini yerine getirmediğini söyledi Eşi Aslıhan'ı boğarak öldüren şahıs ilk kez hakim karşısında! Katlettiği karısının cinsel yükümlülüklerini yerine getirmediğini söyledi         
19:58
Herkes güzelliğini konuşuyordu! Yüzündeki küçük sivilceyle başlayan kabus, hayatını zindana çevirdi Herkes güzelliğini konuşuyordu! Yüzündeki küçük sivilceyle başlayan kabus, hayatını zindana çevirdi         
17:51
Çoğu kişi hala yanlış biliyor! Kur'an-ı Kerim'i yere atan kız olayının gerçek yüzü Çoğu kişi hala yanlış biliyor! Kur'an-ı Kerim'i yere atan kız olayının gerçek yüzü         
16:58
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 4.11.2021 14:03:24. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: "The cause was short circuit" report says about the fire in the house of environmentalist painter - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement