The coronavirus spreading to the world could not enter this village - Son Dakika

08.09.2021 14:13
In Amasya's Gokpinar village, no coronavirus cases have been seen so far. In the village, where the mask, distance, and cleaning rules were well applied, citizens created a shield against coronavirus by getting their vaccinations as well.In the current table shared by the Turkish Ministry of Health,

In Amasya's Gokpinar village, no coronavirus cases have been seen so far. In the village, where the mask, distance, and cleaning rules were well applied, citizens created a shield against coronavirus by getting their vaccinations as well.

In the current table shared by the Turkish Ministry of Health, no coronavirus cases have been registered so far, with the measures taken in the Gokpinar village of Amasya's Tasova district, which is in the blue category with a vaccination rate of 87 percent. The village with 32 households and a population of 50 is known as the 'blue village'. Those who live in the village, where everyone follows the mask, distance, and cleaning rules, citizens are fully vaccinated and created a shield against the coronavirus.

"I GOT 3 DOSES OF THE VACCINE"

"My kids always warn me to wear my mask, and I had 3 doses of vaccine. Thank God, no one caught coronavirus in our village" said village resident Hakime Ulker expressing that she is following the rules of mask and social distance.

Kaynak: DHA

